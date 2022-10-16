Amtrak to improve its West Virginia Stations

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Amtrak recently released their State Fact Sheets for FY 2021 and according to the West Virginia Fact Sheet, stations along the Cardinal and Capitol Limited routes will be receiving many improvements.

The Amtrak Cardinal route runs three days a week from Chicago to New York twice a day and makes stops in the towns of Huntington, Charleston, Montgomery, Thurmond, Prince, Hinton, Alderson, and White Sulphur Springs.

The Capitol Limited route runs daily from Chicago to Washington, D.C., and makes stops in the towns of Harper’s Ferry and Martinsburg.

According to the Amtrak West Virginia Fact Sheet, “Amtrak has commenced construction to address station deficiencies such as the path of travel from parking and the public right-of-way to stations, construct new passenger boarding platforms, doorways, waiting room seating, restrooms, lighting, and signage. Alderson, Charleston, Harper’s Ferry, Montgomery, and Thurmond station projects are under construction with completion dates in 2022-2023 depending on the project.”

These ongoing projects are part of Amtrak’s nationwide effort to achieve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas, including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications, and access to state and local government programs and services.

Amtrak also has plans to modify its Huntington & White Sulphur Springs stations to ensure ADA compliance.