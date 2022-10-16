ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

James City County Police investigating burglary at The Gallery Shops

By Jay Greene
 2 days ago
James City County Police said officers are investigating a burglary at The Gallery Shops on Richmond Road. That's in the Lightfoot section of the county.

A press release from the police department said they got the call just before 11:10 a.m. Sunday at Boyer’s Diamond & Gold Outlet.

When officers got to the scene, they found a shattered front door and multiple items that had been damaged.

Police said no one was inside the business when it happened.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 757-566-0112 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

