Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
WGRZ TV
Bills’ Poyer has collapsed lung, drives to and from Kansas City
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Jordan Poyer had four tackles in Buffalo’s revenge, 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but he wasn’t able to fly with the team to and from Arrowhead Stadium because of a collapsed lung. Poyer was cleared to play...
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-20 AFC loss to the Buffalo Bills
Why 2, 148 and 12 were key digits for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s 24-20 home loss to Buffalo.
Here’s what KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saw on the final interception vs. Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster twice. Here’s why it didn’t work out.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says rivalry with Josh Allen has ‘long way to go’ before reaching Manning-Brady level
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says rivalry with Josh Allen has a 'long way to go' before it reaches Peyton Manning-Tom Brady level.
Bills outlast Chiefs as Taron Johnson picks off Patrick Mahomes to end the game
The Buffalo Bills got their revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs as Taron Johnson's game-winning interception sealed the deal on Sunday afternoon.
Tri-City Herald
Dan Snyder Writes Letter to NFL Owners Denying Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘Dirt’: Washington Commanders EXCLUSIVE Part 2
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has written a letter to his fellow NFL owners strongly denying accusations that he hired private investigators to "dig up dirt” on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several other team owners, including Jerry Jones of Dallas Cowboys. Snyder's statement coincides with our exclusive visit...
Tri-City Herald
Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?
What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Bills Loss: 3 Takeaways from a Winnable Game
In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs-Bills game saw the Chiefs lose their third consecutive 2022 game at home, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are a team they beat by the skin of their teeth in last year’s postseason and one they maybe could’ve won with a few extra helpers. It was a rather agonizing loss for a team that had a few opportunities to put the game away. Kansas City drops to 4-2 on the year but looks to hopefully rebound next week when they travel to the Bay Area for a tilt with the 49ers. But for now, let us focus on what happened at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Bills escaped with a 24-20 victory by a Josh Allen TD strike with just over a minute to go in regulation.
Tri-City Herald
Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell & Robert Kraft? Cowboys Owner’s 31-1 NFL Vote
OCT 18 JERRY VS. KRAFT & GOODELL? - NFL owners on Tuesday agreed almost unanimously on most things, but - according to ESPN - billionaire bosses Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got involved in a heated exchange over the a new compensation package for commissioner Roger Goodell. According to the...
Tri-City Herald
Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles Win Over Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – Here are 10 day-after observations from Eagles 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime game that drew 22.2 million viewers to make it the most watched Week 6 Sunday Night Football game since 2015. THE DRIVE. No, not the one in the fourth quarter. This...
Comments / 0