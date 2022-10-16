BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be a new Burleigh County Auditor after the election in November, and one of the candidates is raising concerns about her opponent. Kirsten Dvorak, who’s running for auditor against Mark Splonskowski, has raised concerns about Splonskowski’s role on the Bismarck City Commission. She believes there are times when the city’s interests and the county’s interests conflict. Splonskowski says he doesn’t believe it’ll be an issue.

BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO