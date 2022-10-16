Read full article on original website
New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of job openings in Bismarck, but getting people to take those jobs depends a lot on available daycare. Childcare centers around Bismarck have long waiting lists. This is one of the two new childcare facilities opening in Bismarck to address childcare shortages....
North Dakota Military Museum coming to Heritage Center in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum will be getting a new addition. The State Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard have signed an agreement to create a North Dakota military museum. While the National Guard is helping fund and collaborate with the museum, the building will include […]
43rd Ave NE construction nearing an end
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over. 43rd Avenue is expected to be fully open on November 11. As some segments of the roadway are finished, they might open earlier than that date. The newly designed corridor will include two roundabouts and sidewalks on both sides of the...
Sound the alarm: CHI St. Alexius staffing shortage
Nurses tried to deliver their letter to the CHI St. Alexius Director of Nursing, Raumi Kudrna, RN, who refused to meet with the nurses. Nevertheless, the nurses waited outside her office for nearly half an hour.
Five people receive medical treatment after Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Five people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after an apartment fire in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the fire department said they were called to the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway just after 3:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire. Several people...
Police: Bismarck shooting ruled accidental
UPDATE: OCT. 19, 10:27 A.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 23-year-old man from Bismarck is currently hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the abdomen after 19-year-old Mandan MAN accidentally shot him while allegedly playing with guns on Tuesday. According to the Bismarck Police Department, through the investigation, both men said that it was an accident […]
Youth fall festival held in Mandan Saturday
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Youth are considered by many to be the future, so the city of Mandan has re-instated its Youth Engagement Initiative Commission. The new program’s goal is to help get youth immersed in their community. Live music, frozen ice cream, food trucks, and fun activities were...
Authorities search for missing man
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Authorities say Waylon High Bear has been missing since he was discharged from a Bismarck, North Dakota hospital Friday night. He stands 5 feet 11 inches...
Bismarck Municipal Judge reaches 40 years of service in final term
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The first thing you notice when you talk with Bill Severin is how quickly he delivers information when he speaks. The cadence is a product of his now 40 years of working as a municipal judge in Bismarck. By the end of 2021, Municipal Court had dealt with more than 550,000 […]
Bismarck Fire Department responds to early-morning apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department was called to extinguish an apartment building catching fire on the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway Avenue early on Wednesday morning. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, information about the fire was first received at 3:32 a.m. on October 19. The first fire crew to arrive […]
Open Letter: BisMan Peeps Who Don’t Understand How To Form A Line
It's something we were all taught how to do back in kindergarten. Heck, I think it was taught back in preschool, yet adults still seem to struggle with it daily. At least in my daily observance in and around Bismarck Mandan. People seem to struggle with forming a line. I...
Wishek teens recognized for random acts of kindness
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We hear a lot of things about how disconnected today’s teenagers are. They’re glued to their phones, and they don’t know how to have a conversation. But this story will have you thinking twice about that stereotype. And this story is good news,...
“The whole country runs off it”: Becoming a North Dakota lineworker
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has now unveiled a brand new, 26,337-square-foot Lineworker Training Center and headquarters facility today, and it was filled with future linemen. The Training Center will provide year-round training for students at Bismarck State College’s lineworker program and the electric cooperative workforce.The facility boasts […]
Burleigh County Auditor candidates discuss potential conflict of interest
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be a new Burleigh County Auditor after the election in November, and one of the candidates is raising concerns about her opponent. Kirsten Dvorak, who’s running for auditor against Mark Splonskowski, has raised concerns about Splonskowski’s role on the Bismarck City Commission. She believes there are times when the city’s interests and the county’s interests conflict. Splonskowski says he doesn’t believe it’ll be an issue.
Celebrating excellence in advocating for affordable housing, executive director of Burleigh County Housing honored
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Edwinton Place is a long-term care facility for the homeless community in Bismarck. It was built in 2019 by Burleigh County Housing, headed by Executive Director, Dwight Barden. Barden has been working on building affordable housing in our community for 38 years. When he started, there...
Mandan man enters not guilty plea to attempted robbery charge
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man has pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted robbery for a September incident. Police say a witness told them 29-year-old Jacob Thomas approached a Bismarck gas station counter and pointed a knife at the clerk while demanding money. Investigators say surveillance footage led them to take Thomas into custody.
Arrive alive, not overdressed: experts warn against winter coats in car seats
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Car seat safety is especially important during the winter months in North Dakota. Warm bulky jackets are a necessity here, but experts warn they are not safe for car seats. They say it’s better to arrive alive than overdressed. “With winter coming, caregivers a lot...
Two people displaced after house fire in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people were displaced after a house fire in Mandan. A spokesperson with the Mandan Fire Department said firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning to the 1000 block of 1st Street SE. A mobile home was on fire. Two people were treated for...
North Dakota’s soybean harvest more than 53% complete
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extension agents across the state say the soybean harvest is about average for the central part of North Dakota and above average for the eastern portion. Farmers are celebrating any harvest, over last year’s. The Soybean harvest is wrapping up at the Tweeten’s 1800-acre soybean...
One Of ND’s Favorite Stand-Ups Is Coming Black To Bismarck
Presale tickets on sale this Wednesday
