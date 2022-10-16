Read full article on original website
Related
Draymond Green: Last Run With The Warriors
Brad Botkin joins Brandon Baylor to discuss if this will be Draymond Green's last run with the Warriors.
Jordan Poole issues first public comments about Draymond Green incident
Jordan Poole has officially broken his silence over Draymondgate. The Golden State Warriors guard Poole spoke with reporters on Sunday and made his first public comments about the highly-publicized incident earlier this month where teammate Draymond Green sucker-punched him. “He apologized,” said Poole of Green, per C.J. Holmes of the...
Jeff Van Gundy Thinks The Warriors Will Be Unaffected By The Drama Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "Their Two Best Players, Curry And Thompson, Are Absolute Rays Of Sunshine."
Jeff Van Gundy says the Warriors will be okay despite the issues between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
NBA
Q&A: Klay Thompson talks 2022-23 expectations, Draymond Green-Jordan Poole drama
SAN FRANCISCO — After experiencing some rust last season, Golden State’s Klay Thompson is optimistic heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. “I expect to play at an All-Star level again,” Thompson said. But don’t expect to see Thompson on the floor for 40 minutes. Not yet anyway....
saturdaytradition.com
Draymond Green reflects on Jordan Poole altercation, says he sees ‘upside’ moving forward
Draymond Green is back on the court for the Golden State Warriors and looking to move on from his past. The former Michigan State star was at the center of controversy after a video showed Green punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice on Oct. 5. On Tuesday, NBA on TNT...
Tri-City Herald
Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have locked up Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to long-term extensions. While not a drastic amount in terms of average annual value, Wiggins did take a discount on his contract extension, dropping from an average annual value of $29.5M on his current deal, to $27.3M on his new extension. With his current deal being end-loaded, Wiggins is set to make $33.6M this season, making this extension feel like an even greater discount.
Tri-City Herald
Warriors begin title defense with win over Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors began their title defense Tuesday with a 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in a star-studded season opener. After leading the countdown to unveil a massive banner honoring Golden State’s 2022 championship before the game, Stephen Curry, starting his 14th NBA season, poured in a team-high 33 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out seven assists.
Tri-City Herald
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs San Antonio Spurs
The Hornets and Spurs are scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 regular season inside AT&T Center at 8 p.m. EST. Unfortunately for the Hornets, they will be without their best player, LaMelo Ball, as he continues to nurse an ankle injury that he suffered in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards.
Tri-City Herald
Trevelin Queen impressing early with the Indiana Pacers
Trevelin Queen spent late September and early October with the Philadelphia 76ers. He learned head coach Doc Rivers' system and style while building chemistry with his new teammates in Philly. He even played in the 76ers first preseason game. Then, Queen was cut, and the Indiana Pacers signed him two...
Tri-City Herald
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Spurs
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Warriors star Draymond Green drops stunningly optimistic take on Jordan Poole incident
Now that the dust has somewhat settled on the entire Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga, the Golden State Warriors can turn their attention to a more pressing matter. Their title defense officially starts on Tuesday night, and the entire squad needs to be locked in on what should be a grueling campaign ahead.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Health Updates Ahead Of Tuesday’s Season Opener
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be without some key pieces ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. As we previously reported, point guard Russell Westbrook, who may soon be relegated to the Lakers' bench for good, is considered day-to-day with a sore left hamstring.
Gilbert Burns Believes He'll Fight Masvidal In January
UFC Star Gilbert Burns joined Tobin and Leroy to discuss his fandom for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Burns has been a South Floridian for 9 years and says his kids getting into flag football has made them obsessed with the Miami Dolphins.
Comments / 0