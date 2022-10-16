View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have locked up Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to long-term extensions. While not a drastic amount in terms of average annual value, Wiggins did take a discount on his contract extension, dropping from an average annual value of $29.5M on his current deal, to $27.3M on his new extension. With his current deal being end-loaded, Wiggins is set to make $33.6M this season, making this extension feel like an even greater discount.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO