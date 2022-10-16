ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole issues first public comments about Draymond Green incident

Jordan Poole has officially broken his silence over Draymondgate. The Golden State Warriors guard Poole spoke with reporters on Sunday and made his first public comments about the highly-publicized incident earlier this month where teammate Draymond Green sucker-punched him. “He apologized,” said Poole of Green, per C.J. Holmes of the...
Tri-City Herald

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have locked up Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to long-term extensions. While not a drastic amount in terms of average annual value, Wiggins did take a discount on his contract extension, dropping from an average annual value of $29.5M on his current deal, to $27.3M on his new extension. With his current deal being end-loaded, Wiggins is set to make $33.6M this season, making this extension feel like an even greater discount.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Warriors begin title defense with win over Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors began their title defense Tuesday with a 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in a star-studded season opener. After leading the countdown to unveil a massive banner honoring Golden State’s 2022 championship before the game, Stephen Curry, starting his 14th NBA season, poured in a team-high 33 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out seven assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs San Antonio Spurs

The Hornets and Spurs are scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 regular season inside AT&T Center at 8 p.m. EST. Unfortunately for the Hornets, they will be without their best player, LaMelo Ball, as he continues to nurse an ankle injury that he suffered in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Trevelin Queen impressing early with the Indiana Pacers

Trevelin Queen spent late September and early October with the Philadelphia 76ers. He learned head coach Doc Rivers' system and style while building chemistry with his new teammates in Philly. He even played in the 76ers first preseason game. Then, Queen was cut, and the Indiana Pacers signed him two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Spurs

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Health Updates Ahead Of Tuesday’s Season Opener

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be without some key pieces ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. As we previously reported, point guard Russell Westbrook, who may soon be relegated to the Lakers' bench for good, is considered day-to-day with a sore left hamstring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
560 The Joe

Gilbert Burns Believes He'll Fight Masvidal In January

UFC Star Gilbert Burns joined Tobin and Leroy to discuss his fandom for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Burns has been a South Floridian for 9 years and says his kids getting into flag football has made them obsessed with the Miami Dolphins.

