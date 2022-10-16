Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FSU coordinators recap Clemson, address team's progress during bye week
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, and John Papuchis met with local media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss where the Seminoles stand past the midway point of the season. The three break down some key moments in the recent loss to Clemson and explain what needs to be cleaned up moving forward.
FSU's record doesn't reflect its overall play, setting up an interesting final chapter to the 2022 season
Florida State sits at 4-3 just over the midway point of the season. The 2022 campaign has been a tale of two vastly different chapters so far. Chapter one is the come-up. The Seminoles handled business in their opener against Duquesne, put together a dramatic and well-deserved win over LSU on a national stage (a win that looks increasingly better by the week), had a gritty victory on the road at Louisville in which a rash of injuries were fought through, and then handled its business against Boston College in one of the few true complete games of the Mike Norvell Era.
Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
A look at FSU's schedule, what their opponents have done so far this season, and what remains for each
Florida State is 4-3 on the season and 2-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. They are now enjoying their second bye week. Below we take a look at the most recent results for their opponents and where those teams stand at this point in the season, as well as what remains for each of them:
Preps to Pros: The clock is ticking on Mike Norvell
In this clip from Preps to Pros: Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins provide insight into the future of the Florida State Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell following a 3-game losing streak that has placed Norvell's overall record ï¿½
famunews.com
FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
FSU in the National Stats: Still a Top 25 team on both sides of the ball
Florida State has accumulated three consecutive losses during a tough stretch of the season, dropping games to three Top 25 opponents by a combined deficit of 18 points. The Seminoles, largely, have been in striking distance in their three losses and holding steady as a Top 25 team on both offense and defense reflects as much.
seminoles.com
Florida State Adds Transfer Katie Dack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State announced the addition of Katie Dack, a transfer catcher from Texas A&M on Monday. Dack will join the Seminoles at the start of the spring semester. Statement from Lonni Alameda. We are so pleased to have Katie join our Seminole family this spring. She...
Independent Florida Alligator
Self-fulling prophecy or fair distribution?: Florida A&M University students claim funding discrimination lawsuit referencing UF
Freshman Myla Queens was debating between attending UF and Florida A&M University during her senior year of high school. Her dad had gone to UF, and her mom had gone to FAMU. Eventually, she decided on UF. Queens wanted to attend UF because it offered more opportunities, she said. Her...
thefamuanonline.com
Should Florida implement fall breaks for schools and colleges?
In preparation for hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University canceled classes for a week. The hurricane ended up making a shift and missed Tallahassee, but students and staff got an unplanned fall break. Students have mixed feelings on whether a fall break should be implemented into academic calendars going forward. FAMU...
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
WCTV
Charles' Tech Update for Sunday, Oct. 16
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car. FAMU closes housing purchase, adds 118 on campus beds for students. Updated: 18 hours ago. A first-of-its-kind move by Florida A&M will give more students an on-campus bed moving forward, the...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU buys apartment complex near campus
Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, standing in front of the Lighthouse at Brooklyn Yard apartment complex, announced Monday the purchase of the complex from Summit Properties along with a management arrangement for the remainder of the year. The property on Eugenia Street near campus will increase the number of...
FAMU purchases additional housing units for $12.6 million
Florida A & M University has sealed the deal purchasing Brooklyn Yard Apartments on Conklin Street in Tallahassee.
WCTV
FAMU closes housing purchase, adds 118 on campus beds for students
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car. Charles Roop has a look at some of the top tech stories from the week of Oct. 10-16, 2022. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 16. Updated: Oct. 16, 2022...
WCTV
Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job. Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.
ABC Action News
DCF announces second phase of D-SNAP program to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced the opening of the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Similar to the pre-existing SNAP, D-SNAP is a program that will specifically allow those impacted by Hurricane Ian to receive food assistance. D-SNAP is...
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
niceville.com
Franklin, Gulf drug trafficking investigation ends with 16 sentenced
FLORIDA –A long-term methamphetamine drug trafficking Investigation has ended with the last of the defendants sentenced, the United States Attorney’s Office has announced. With the sentencing of the last of 16 defendants last week, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf counties, said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
TPD: Human remains found Monday believed to be Jason Winoker
The Tallahassee Police Department are investigating after human remains were found Monday afternoon.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
384K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0