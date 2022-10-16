ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU's record doesn't reflect its overall play, setting up an interesting final chapter to the 2022 season

Florida State sits at 4-3 just over the midway point of the season. The 2022 campaign has been a tale of two vastly different chapters so far. Chapter one is the come-up. The Seminoles handled business in their opener against Duquesne, put together a dramatic and well-deserved win over LSU on a national stage (a win that looks increasingly better by the week), had a gritty victory on the road at Louisville in which a rash of injuries were fought through, and then handled its business against Boston College in one of the few true complete games of the Mike Norvell Era.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Preps to Pros: The clock is ticking on Mike Norvell

In this clip from Preps to Pros: Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins provide insight into the future of the Florida State Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell following a 3-game losing streak that has placed Norvell's overall record ï¿½
famunews.com

FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Florida State Adds Transfer Katie Dack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State announced the addition of Katie Dack, a transfer catcher from Texas A&M on Monday. Dack will join the Seminoles at the start of the spring semester. Statement from Lonni Alameda. We are so pleased to have Katie join our Seminole family this spring. She...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Should Florida implement fall breaks for schools and colleges?

In preparation for hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University canceled classes for a week. The hurricane ended up making a shift and missed Tallahassee, but students and staff got an unplanned fall break. Students have mixed feelings on whether a fall break should be implemented into academic calendars going forward. FAMU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Click10.com

Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Charles' Tech Update for Sunday, Oct. 16

The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car. FAMU closes housing purchase, adds 118 on campus beds for students. Updated: 18 hours ago. A first-of-its-kind move by Florida A&M will give more students an on-campus bed moving forward, the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU buys apartment complex near campus

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, standing in front of the Lighthouse at Brooklyn Yard apartment complex, announced Monday the purchase of the complex from Summit Properties along with a management arrangement for the remainder of the year. The property on Eugenia Street near campus will increase the number of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job. Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
niceville.com

Franklin, Gulf drug trafficking investigation ends with 16 sentenced

FLORIDA –A long-term methamphetamine drug trafficking Investigation has ended with the last of the defendants sentenced, the United States Attorney’s Office has announced. With the sentencing of the last of 16 defendants last week, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf counties, said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

