Florida State sits at 4-3 just over the midway point of the season. The 2022 campaign has been a tale of two vastly different chapters so far. Chapter one is the come-up. The Seminoles handled business in their opener against Duquesne, put together a dramatic and well-deserved win over LSU on a national stage (a win that looks increasingly better by the week), had a gritty victory on the road at Louisville in which a rash of injuries were fought through, and then handled its business against Boston College in one of the few true complete games of the Mike Norvell Era.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO