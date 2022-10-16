Read full article on original website
FSU's record doesn't reflect its overall play, setting up an interesting final chapter to the 2022 season
Florida State sits at 4-3 just over the midway point of the season. The 2022 campaign has been a tale of two vastly different chapters so far. Chapter one is the come-up. The Seminoles handled business in their opener against Duquesne, put together a dramatic and well-deserved win over LSU on a national stage (a win that looks increasingly better by the week), had a gritty victory on the road at Louisville in which a rash of injuries were fought through, and then handled its business against Boston College in one of the few true complete games of the Mike Norvell Era.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
FSU football: Fans react noon game time against Georgia Tech
FSU football, a.k.a. the box office boys, will be off this week after a tough three-game stretch that saw them lose their last three games against ranked teams. This second bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for several banged-up players to heal and for other guys that have missed multiple games more time to get closer to returning to action. FSU has five games remaining, beginning with Georgia Tech on October 29th.
Herbstreit gives takeaways from Clemson-FSU game, big-picture thoughts on Tigers
During ABC’s broadcast of the Clemson-Florida State game on Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Kirk Herbstreit gave his takeaways from the Tigers’ 34-28 win, as well as some (...)
Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game
Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides update on linebacker CJ Washington
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Washington suffered a scary head and neck injury back in the spring, and since that time Washington’s path back to football has been unclear. As his head coach explained Tuesday night, there is still uncertainty regarding when the true freshman will be able to play again.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week
Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
seminoles.com
Florida State Adds Transfer Katie Dack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State announced the addition of Katie Dack, a transfer catcher from Texas A&M on Monday. Dack will join the Seminoles at the start of the spring semester. Statement from Lonni Alameda. We are so pleased to have Katie join our Seminole family this spring. She...
Preps to Pros: The clock is ticking on Mike Norvell
In this clip from Preps to Pros: Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins provide insight into the future of the Florida State Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell following a 3-game losing streak that has placed Norvell's overall record ï¿½
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
Independent Florida Alligator
Self-fulling prophecy or fair distribution?: Florida A&M University students claim funding discrimination lawsuit referencing UF
Freshman Myla Queens was debating between attending UF and Florida A&M University during her senior year of high school. Her dad had gone to UF, and her mom had gone to FAMU. Eventually, she decided on UF. Queens wanted to attend UF because it offered more opportunities, she said. Her...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU buys apartment complex near campus
Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, standing in front of the Lighthouse at Brooklyn Yard apartment complex, announced Monday the purchase of the complex from Summit Properties along with a management arrangement for the remainder of the year. The property on Eugenia Street near campus will increase the number of...
WCTV
Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job. Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.
FAMU purchases additional housing units for $12.6 million
Florida A & M University has sealed the deal purchasing Brooklyn Yard Apartments on Conklin Street in Tallahassee.
WCTV
FAMU closes housing purchase, adds 118 on campus beds for students
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car. Charles Roop has a look at some of the top tech stories from the week of Oct. 10-16, 2022. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 16. Updated: Oct. 16, 2022...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
City of Thomasville to host first career fair
The City of Thomasville is set to host its first career fair, encouraging job seekers to come out and find career opportunities at the free event on October 25.
247Sports
