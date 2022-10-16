ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU's record doesn't reflect its overall play, setting up an interesting final chapter to the 2022 season

Florida State sits at 4-3 just over the midway point of the season. The 2022 campaign has been a tale of two vastly different chapters so far. Chapter one is the come-up. The Seminoles handled business in their opener against Duquesne, put together a dramatic and well-deserved win over LSU on a national stage (a win that looks increasingly better by the week), had a gritty victory on the road at Louisville in which a rash of injuries were fought through, and then handled its business against Boston College in one of the few true complete games of the Mike Norvell Era.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

FSU football: Fans react noon game time against Georgia Tech

FSU football, a.k.a. the box office boys, will be off this week after a tough three-game stretch that saw them lose their last three games against ranked teams. This second bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for several banged-up players to heal and for other guys that have missed multiple games more time to get closer to returning to action. FSU has five games remaining, beginning with Georgia Tech on October 29th.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game

Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
CLEMSON, SC
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week

Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
ATHENS, GA
seminoles.com

Florida State Adds Transfer Katie Dack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State announced the addition of Katie Dack, a transfer catcher from Texas A&M on Monday. Dack will join the Seminoles at the start of the spring semester. Statement from Lonni Alameda. We are so pleased to have Katie join our Seminole family this spring. She...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Preps to Pros: The clock is ticking on Mike Norvell

In this clip from Preps to Pros: Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins provide insight into the future of the Florida State Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell following a 3-game losing streak that has placed Norvell's overall record ï¿½
Click10.com

Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices

As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU buys apartment complex near campus

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, standing in front of the Lighthouse at Brooklyn Yard apartment complex, announced Monday the purchase of the complex from Summit Properties along with a management arrangement for the remainder of the year. The property on Eugenia Street near campus will increase the number of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job. Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
247Sports

247Sports

