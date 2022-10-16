Medical examiner rules shooting death of Prospect Heights 14-year-old a homicide

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy a homicide Sunday.

At the time of the incident, the Prospect Heights Police Department said they were questioning three juvenile witnesses and treating the incident as a death investigation — looking into whether the cause of death was from an accidental discharge of a firearm, a random act of violence or if the victim was targeted.

According to police, the shooting incident happened inside an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane Friday afternoon. At 3:13 p.m., a 911 call was made requesting an ambulance for a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived three minutes later and rendered aid. Prospect Heights firefighters and paramedics also provided assistance upon arrival, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

