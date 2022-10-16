ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Gains 500 Points, Nasdaq Pops More Than 3% as Strong Bank Earnings Help Fuel Relief Rally

By Jesse Pound,CNBC, Yun Li,CNBC
 6 days ago
NBC Chicago

3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. American Express (AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
NBC Chicago

Asia's Energy Supply Looks Secure — Even as Europe Scrambles

As Europe struggles with a power shortage, Asia-Pacific's power supply remains secure mainly because it uses a lot of coal, data has shown. Unlike Europe which relies on gas for energy creation, gas makes up a much smaller portion of Asia's power mix. According to the International Energy Agency's latest...
NBC Chicago

China's Leadership Reshuffle Puts Greater Weight on Relations With the U.S.

BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
NBC Chicago

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Cost $110-$130 Per Dose

Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending...
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Procter & Gamble Over Walmart

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Walmart Inc: "I think that's an excellent idea [to sell shares of Walmart and start a position in Procter & Gamble]." Iron Mountain...
NBC Chicago

China Names Xi Jinping Loyalists for Core Leadership Group

Chinese President Xi Jinping broke precedent Sunday by paving the way for his third term as president, and the likely appointment of a premier with no prior experience as vice premier. Li Qiang, party secretary of Shanghai, walked out second behind Xi at a meeting with press on Sunday. Li...
