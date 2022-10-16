Carolina Panthers star Robbie Anderson flips out, sent to locker room by team

It was reported just recently that the Carolina Panthers were listening to offers for star wide receiver Robbie Anderson. If what we saw during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in Southern California is any indication, Anderson might not make the return trip to Charlotte.

The former 1,000-yard receiver was seen getting into it with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey during the game. It was an ugly scene at SoFi Stadium and even forced some to step in so that the situation didn’t escalate.

Immediately after this, Anderson was seen wearing his hat and peddling on a stationary bike on the sideline. He had not returned to action since this incident. The high-priced slot receiver also didn’t catch a pass before he was pulled from the action.

As the game went to the fourth quarter, Anderson was sent to an early shower by the Panthers’ brass after he once again got into it with Mr. Dailey.

All of this comes within the confines of a game in which Steve Wilks is making his debut as the Panthers’ interim coach following the firing of Matt Rhule .

Robbie Anderson trade from the Carolina Panthers could now be expedited

A 1,000-yard receiver for the Panthers back in 2020, Anderson has fallen on hard times recently. He caught 53 passes for 519 yards while hauling in a mere 48.2% of his targets a season ago. It has not been much better thus far this season.

Robbie Anderson stats (2022): 13 receptions, 206 yards, 1 TD, 48.1% catch rate, 1 drop

Anderson, 29, boasts a mere $1.035 million base salary for this season. Any team acquiring him would only be on the hook for a pro-rated amount of that smallish figure. Though, his base salary increases to $8.8 million in 2023, the final year of the veteran’s current contract.

It remains to be seen if Sunday’s incident will have an impact on Anderson’s trade value. What we do know is that he’s joined other big-name players on the P anthers to be put on the block .

