Subway dispute over dropped phone turns deadly in Queens
The victim fell to the subway tracks, where he was struck by an F train leaving the station.
Widow shares heartbreak after deadly subway station argument
NEW YORK -- A man who was killed after an argument inside a Queens subway station is being remembered as a devoted husband and loving father of three.Police say it started over a cell phone falling onto the tracks after the victim bumped into another man Monday night.His devastated widow sat down with CBS2's Kevin Rincon.Wiping away tears, Hilda Rojas can't begin to process why or how her husband, Heriberto Quintana, isn't here.Monday night, she got a call from the hospital, saying her husband was there. She asked to speak with him. When she was told no, she realized something...
2 men rob Brooklyn supermarket of $5K in cash
The NYPD is searching for two men wanted for robbing a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday evening, making away with thousands in cash.
queenoftheclick.com
Halloween Rockstars of Bay Ridge – 79th Street
You can’t help but smile when you stand outside this house on 79th Street between 6th and 7th Avenue in Bay Ridge. There’s just so much to see with every detail they put into this scene:. I was mesmerized by this motion-activated werewolf, which actually howls. This family...
queenoftheclick.com
Drugs On Dead End Street In Bay Ridge
At the Community Board 10 Meeting, Gina spoke about the problem of drugs of 76th Street between Ridge and Colonial. (See street view) This is the street with the steps. Since it is a dead end street with low light, many fancy cars are parked there and a strong smell of pot. CB 10 said that they will work on this.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
New York-based, Jamaican exec Michelle Stoddart is blazing trails by betting on herself
Michelle Stoddart always bets on herself. Born and raised in Savanna-la-mar, Jamaica, she has propelled herself through an unlikely career. She started as a counter-clerk at National Commercial Bank in Jamaica and is today the vice president of community development for Resorts World Casino in New York City, where she’s the first minority to hold the post of director.
Boy, 16, critical after stabbing on Brooklyn street; attacker at large
A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing on a Brooklyn street Monday night, police said.
A new announcement in the subway is made to make riders feel more at ease
A new MTA initiative directing conductors to announce when police officers are aboard trains or platforms to help riders feel safer on the subway was launched this month.
Horror at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station as man pushed onto tracks & fatally hit by train in New York
A MAN has reportedly died after he was brutally shoved onto the New York City subway tracks in front of a train. Police say the 48-year-old man was thrown to his death after getting into a fight with another man in New York on Monday. The incident occurred at the...
Man booted out of Brooklyn nightclub shoots gun in air: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a man captured on video firing a gun outside of a Williamsburg nightclub late last month.
Man steals woman's eyeglasses while beating her unprovoked on Brooklyn subway platform
A man beat a woman on a subway platform and then stole her eyeglasses in an unprovoked attack at a Brooklyn station, police said Wednesday as they released an image of the suspect.
Shooting of woman in East New York may have been landlord-tenant dispute
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized and barely hanging on after she was shot outside her apartment over the weekend. Investigators believe the shooting possibly stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Stephanie Cobb is facing the hardest decision a mother could make. "We have to make a family decision to take her off of life support because they say she's gonna never recover. She will never wake up," said Cobb. Danielle Parker, Cobb's daughter, was shot in the neck Sunday outside her family's apartment on Dumont Avenue in East New York.It happened as the family was finishing dinner. "It's crazy. She...
Man hit and killed by subway train in New York after fight, police say
A man died after being struck by a subway train in Queens, New York, on Monday, police said.
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears Down
BRONX - A Bronx man was shoved off a subway platform and onto the tracks below in yet another unprovoked attack in the subway. At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.
Brooklyn stabbing: Boy, 16, critically injured in East Flatbush
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing on an East Flatbush street late Monday, according to authorities. The victim and another person were arguing near East 46th Street and Winthrop Street around 10:15 p.m. when the dispute turned physical, police said. The other party stabbed the teen in […]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1110 DeKalb Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1110 DeKalb Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Eyal Levitt Architect and developed under the Tabi Tabi LLC, the structure yields 29 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,709 to $156,130.
Dad sues NYC ACS after 4-year-old son's death
NEW YORK -- A child was killed last year, allegedly at the hands of his mother's boyfriend, and now the boy's father has filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging multiple failures that led to his death after a report was made about potential abuse.Four-year-old Jace Eubanks was killed September 2021 at his mother's apartment in Brooklyn as his 5-year-old brother watched. His mother's boyfriend, 28-year-old Jerimiah Johnson, is behind bars for his death.The cause of death was battered child syndrome with recent blunt force injuries to the torso."I miss his smile," said Jamal Eubanks, Jace's father. "Me and him...
News 12
FDNY: Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves 29-year-old in critical condition
A 28-year-old man was struck in a hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn. The hit-and-run took place outside 2120 Ocean Ave. just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Officials are saying that the victim suffered severe trauma to the leg in the incident. Police say the car that struck the man was left at...
Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
Cops: Man, 19, with stab wound transported from Staten Island Ferry Terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man with a stab wound was transported from the St. George terminal that serves the Staten Island Ferry during the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to NYPD and FDNY sources. The man, who was stabbed in the stomach, was taken in stable condition...
