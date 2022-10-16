Read full article on original website
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Body camera footage released of Bristol ambush, but suspect’s toxicology report pending
Toxicology results are still pending on the suspect who ambushed three Bristol police officers, according to a preliminary report issued Monday by Connecticut’s police inspector general.
News 12
Connecticut man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Putnam County
A Connecticut man has been arrested for attempted murder in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says that deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast for a dispute in progress with a knife involved on Oct. 16 around 4 a.m. When...
Police chase ends in crash, suspect charged with attacking girlfriend with hammer
Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County.
Yonkers man accused of robbing Peekskill gas station, assaulting worker
A Yonkers man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a Mobil gas station in Peekskill Sunday - and assaulting a worker.
Judge declares mistrial in fatal shooting of Aquebogue man
A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a fatal shooting of an Aquebogue man.
News 12
Police: Stony Point man accused of attacking girlfriend leads police on chase that ends in crash
Clarkstown police say a man wanted for assaulting his girlfriend Monday at the Tappan Zee Hotel was taken into custody following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County. That's when a pursuit ensued.
Police: Yonkers man arrested for robbing gas station, slashing worker
They say Nelson Rosa had a verbal dispute and slashed the gas station employee on the face before running off with more than $1,000 in cash.
Caught on camera: Police ask for help finding man they say stole from Home Depot in Westchester
State police are asking for the public's help to find the man they say stole from a Home Depot in Westchester County.
Newburgh students sickened after allegedly taking 'illegal substance' in school
Newburgh school officials say several students at a K-8 school received medical attention last week after it's believed they ingested one or more products that may have contained an illegal substance.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: 4 men sold drugs disguised as candy at two stores near Suffolk elementary school
During the search, police say they seized large quantities of mushrooms with psilocybin, concentrated cannabis, marijuana and cocaine.
News 12
Mom jailed for allegedly violating family court restraining orders found incompetent to stand trial
Elizabeth Weinstein was released from Westchester County Jail on Friday, but she’s not free on bail. The Westchester District Attorney’s Office tells News 12 that Weinstein was found incompetent to stand trial and is now in the Rockland Psychiatric Center. Weinstein has been incarcerated and held on $50,000...
Police: Shots fired at vehicle in Centereach
Police tell News 12 a South Setauket man was driving south on North Washington Avenue.
News 12
Officials: Tractor-trailer strikes utility pole in Bridgeport, leaving thousands without power
Bridgeport officials say thousands of residents lost power when a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole Tuesday. They say the crash happened around 8 a.m. at North and Wood avenues, knocking out power to 3,000 United Illuminating customers in the area for a time. It is unclear what caused the crash.
Marcus Brown wins 127th District State House race in Bridgeport following 2nd primary
Marcus Brown has won the 127th District State House race in Bridgeport following a second democratic primary ordered by a judge.
Caught on camera: Cars go up in flames at dealership
The incident happened at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James.
Officials: Brookhaven Environmental Center has accepted 45 million pounds of material this year
The building’s officials told News 12 that puts the facility on par to produce an equal number of pounds of recyclables for the year.
