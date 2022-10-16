Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
INDOT announces 9th Street road closure
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has a traffic alert to pass along from the Indiana Department of Transportation. 9th Street between Burnett's Road and Prophets Rock Road will be closed for three hours every morning. The closure will begin at 2 a.m. and end at 5 a.m.
casscountyonline.com
Update from Logansport Police Department on Oct. 13, 2022 incident
Last Updated on October 14, 2022 by Logansport Police Department. On October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Logansport units were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. Upon arrival, officers located the body of a deceased male in the river, east of that location. According to a news release from the Logansport Police Department, the male has been identified as Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, 28, of Logansport. LPD says there were no obvious signs of injury and the cause of death is still yet to be determined. The Logansport Police Department was assisted by the Department of Natural Resources, Logansport Fire Department and Cass County Coroner’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation with the Logansport Police Department and the DNR. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
casscountyonline.com
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for Oct. 18-23, 2022
THUR – 20th. Black Dog – Nearly Adequates – 6p Rousers – 8:30p. People’s Winery – Tim Miller w/Scott Pazera – 4p NEARBY and local artists out-of-town (30 minutes or less) CONVERSE. Fri – Imagine Burgers – – 7p DELPHI.
cbs4indy.com
Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy tried to pull over Saunders, who then took off.
WLFI.com
Logansport police: Body found in Wabash river
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFLI) — Logansport police are reporting that a body was found in the Wabash River Thursday evening. According to the Logansport Police Department officers were call to the 500 block of Dizardie Street around 4:50 p.m. Officers found 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Ortega was a Logansport resident. Police...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
MARION, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Marion Police Department says they are seeking information from the public after a man says he was held captive in the basement of a home in the area. The department says in a release that officers were called to the area of...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 400 block South Main Street, Milford. Alan W. Coy reported the theft of two firearms. Value: $600. 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11100 block South County Farm Road, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
casscountyonline.com
Dana Lee “ Mr. Handsome” Schroder
Dana Lee “ Mr. Handsome” Schroder, age 65, of Logansport, passed away Monday October 17, 2022, in his residence. Born October 17, 1958, in Logansport to Ralph and Angeline (Mittica) Schroder. On March 26, 2021, in Logansport he married Teresa J. (Hosler) who survives. Dana was a brick...
WNDU
3 arrested, 1 child hurt after bullets strike Marshall County home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three men were arrested after gunfire struck a home in Marshall County this past weekend, leading to the injury of a child. Officers were called Friday just before 7:45 p.m. to the 19000 block of 4B Road in reference to a residence being struck multiple times by bullets that were being fired from nearby.
casscountyonline.com
Sharon Sue Rush
Sharon Sue Rush, 71, of Logansport, passed away Monday October 17, 2022 in Peru, IN. Born September 7, 1951 in Logansport, Sharon was the daughter to Donald Fredrick Rush Sr. and Minnie R. (Crowe) Titus. Sharon retired from Kauffman Inc. and had previously worked at Chase Center as the Dietary...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Residents Divided On Future Of County Development Project
A Boone County Preservation group was formed in response to the State of Indiana wanting to build the large development In rural Boone County. The group along with Attorney Mike Andreoli held a meeting Monday October 10th at the Boone County Fairground. The meeting was held to update the community...
Carmel neighbors oppose development of 6-story apartment complex next to their homes
CARMEL, Ind. — Their message is in plain sight. "We're under attack by the city of Carmel, basically," said Charles Demler, who bought and distributed yard signs opposing the construction of a six-story apartment building next to his neighborhood. "Johnson Addition is the second oldest neighborhood in Carmel and there are affordable homes. There's not affordable homes in Carmel. We want to try and preserve our neighborhood."
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
inputfortwayne.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
WNDU
California man sentenced to 80 years in 1999 rape of Logansport woman
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a California man was sentenced for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman in 1999. 53-year-old Rodriguez Todd was sentenced to 80 years in prison. The prosecution proved that he kidnapped the woman at knifepoint while she stopped her car to check her transmission fluid...
Fishers bank robbery suspect may be connected to more burglaries
Police have a man in custody in connection with a recent armed bank robbery. The investigation uncovered he may be connected to more unsolved crimes.
Fox 59
Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
casscountyonline.com
Rita Janet Blickenstaff
Rita Janet Blickenstaff, 82, of Royal Center passed away at 3:50 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Chase Center in Logansport. Born on March 5, 1940 in Crawfordsville, she was the daughter of the late Kenith and Laura (Graves) Shoaf. Jan was a graduate of Granville Wells High School in...
WLFI.com
Crash leaves one dead and another injured in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A fatal car crash in Cass County has left one man dead and another injured. The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office reported that 66-year-old David Snyder of Russiaville was crossing the east-bound lanes of U.S. 24 when 56-year-old James Osburn struck his pick-up truck.
WANE-TV
California man sentenced for 1999 rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The California man who was found guilty last month of raping a woman in Warsaw 22 years ago has been sentenced. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, California, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison for crimes a judge described as “despicable.”. Todd...
