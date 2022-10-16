Read full article on original website
Related
I'm a teacher and a parent. My advice to other parents is not to make kids do homework straight after school.
Laura Linn Knight taught in elementary schools for five years and has two children of her own. Here she shares tips for parents when it comes to homework and when to have kids do theirs. This is Knight's story, as told to Lauren Crosby Medlicott.
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
‘He was in pain’: Family whose son died by suicide shares his story to help other parents, children
The American Academy of Pediatrics and several other associations have declared the state of child and adolescent mental health a national emergency. Suicide is the third-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24 in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Channel 9′s Scott...
Mom's Fury at 'Rude' Teen Nephew Criticizing Her Parenting Cheered Online
"I wouldn't engage with a 13-year-old on parenting," said one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
Georgia mom says she was fired from substitute teaching job after objecting to book in elementary school
Georgia mother Lindsey Barr filed suit against her kids' school district after she says she was fired from a substitute teaching job over her religious beliefs
JESSE WATTERS: Teachers should be minding their own business when it comes to parents' choices
Fox News host Jesse Watters rips Democrats for trying to control children's education and withholding information from their parents on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Mom Refusing to Call School Children by Their Correct Names Slammed Online
"You don't get to just erase people's names/identity just because you don't like them," wrote one Reddit user.
A teen girl's father forbade her from studying as punishment. "She gave us no other choice."
The majority of parents who have teenagers who are stubborn and disruptive have probably tried all in their power to bring their children under control, but to no effect. It would appear that the more a parent tries to address their child's "acting-out" behavior, the more severe the conduct gets. It is not uncommon for parents to express their frustration by stating, "I've tried everything with this child, and nothing works!"
Angry locals block our cars with deckchairs & scream at us when we drop our kids at school – but we don’t have a choice
PARENTS dropping their kids at school are locked in a “warzone” battle with livid locals who are furious with them clogging up their road. Homeowners have even armed themselves with deckchairs and formed a blockade before screaming at "selfish" mums and dads - but parents swear they don't have a choice.
iheart.com
WATCH: Daycare Workers In 'Scream' Masks Leave Terrified Toddlers In Tears
A daycare center in Mississippi is under investigation after disturbing videos showed two staff members scaring young children while wearing a mask made popular by the horror movie Scream. The videos showed two masked teachers running around the classroom, laughing as the terrified toddlers screamed and cried. The workers appear...
Newburgh students sickened after allegedly taking 'illegal substance' in school
Newburgh school officials say several students at a K-8 school received medical attention last week after it's believed they ingested one or more products that may have contained an illegal substance.
'Slim' Woman Horrified After Sister-in-Law Blames Miscarriage on Body-Shape
Who should be held responsible in the case of a miscarriage?. When walking through life with a partner, it is not uncommon for a couple to to decide that they want to start having children and begin a family. This is at times a natural desire and next phase for a romantic partnership.
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out of Our Lives
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. How do I...
A NICU nurse was so loving to their baby, the parents asked her to be godmother
She needed to be in his life.
verywellfamily.com
How to Talk to Your Kids About Self-Harm at Every Age
When parents hear about self-harm, it can be tempting to ignore the topic or assume that it could never happen in their family. But, unfortunately, self-harming behaviors are occurring more frequently than you might imagine and should be added to the list of things you need to discuss with your kids.
An Autism Meltdown Is Nothing Like A Temper Tantrum — Here’s Why
Temper tantrums are universal — and look pretty much the same for all kids. At a park or inside a grocery store, at home or wherever, a kid moves through the tantrum from anger to sadness while a parent stands by unable to do much of anything to shorten it (no matter what they think). There are some nuances between tantrums — what triggers them especially, and how to deal with those triggers — but when your kid is autistic, it’s a whole other ball game. What you think may be a temper tantrum could actually be an autism meltdown.
lovewhatmatters.com
‘She was fighting to stay alive, but couldn’t fight anymore.’: Mom details NICU life with twins, tragic loss of 15-day-old daughter
This is the second part to Mollie’s story. Read part one here: ‘Nothing about this was what I expected.’: Mom shares twin pregnancy journey ending in emergency C-section. Disclaimer: This story contains details of child loss which may be upsetting for some. Meeting My Girls. “When I...
parentherald.com
Classroom Conflict: Solving Disagreements Between Students and Teachers
Kids have been back to school for more than a month now. For sure, they have slowly yet surely adjusted from the isolation the pandemic has caused to now being once again outside home and being surrounded with people at school. They have probably met new friends and reacquainted with their old ones, and together are learning new things.
The News & Observer
Wake county opens COVID-19 bivalent booster appointments to kids 5 to 11 years old
The bivalent booster will be available starting Thursday at five locations throughout the county and several pop-up clinics.
Opinion: When Politics Invades the Classroom, Parents Must Say — ‘Wait … Hold My Coat’
Where I grew up, if someone said “hold my coat,” that meant a fight was about to break out. It didn’t matter the time or place — those three words let everyone know exactly what was happening so they could govern themselves accordingly. As the November elections near, a political fight is raging between conservatives […]
Comments / 0