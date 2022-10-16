Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
urbanbellemag.com
Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her
Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’
Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby Is Struggling to Coparent With Ex Michael Darby, ‘Actively Dating’
Trying to make it work. Ashley Darby and her estranged husband, Michael Darby, have been coparenting since their April split, but an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that it hasn’t been going so well. “Coparenting has been a disaster, quite frankly,” the source says of the Real Housewives of...
msn.com
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip
Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B
Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
Tamera Mowry Speaks Out on Sister Tia's Divorce: 'Whatever She Wants, the Mowrys Have Her Back'
Tamera Mowry-Housley has twin sister Tia Mowry's back no matter what. Tamera opened up about Tia's divorce from her longtime husband Cory Hardrict on Tuesday. "I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back," the You Should Sit Down For This author, 44, said on Today with Hoda and Jenna.
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Claps Back at Kandi Burruss for Shading Her Romance with Martell Holt
Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield have been shading each other. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield is in an interesting place with Kandi Burruss. Kandi thought they were on great terms until she started watching the current season. She paid close attention to a certain conversation Sheree had with Marlo Hampton. They were discussing Sanya Richards-Ross’ choice to only invite Kandi and Kenya Moore to her blog photo shoot. Marlo felt like Sanya was just “clout chasing” for more social media followers. She felt like Sanya invited Kenya and Kandi only because they have the most followers out of the cast. This bothered Marlo. So she began to rip into Kandi and Kenya.
urbanbellemag.com
Mendeecees Harris’ Baby Mama Samantha Wallace Shows Yandy Smith Some Love
Yandy Smith has clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith has been approached with the possibility of healing co-parenting relationships. In fact, this was discussed on the current season. However, longtime fans remember how much drama unfolded on the New York show. And for years, Yandy just couldn’t get along with Mendeecees Harris’ exes. Samantha Wallace and Erika DeShazo accused Yandy of being disrespectful. And they felt like Yandy preferred to throw her relationship with Mendeecees in their faces than get along. As for Yandy, she thought Erika and Samantha were the disrespectful ones. And she wanted them to respect her position in order to co-parent peacefully.
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
After Kenan Thompson Split From Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star
Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child Says She Wants to Have 'One More'
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with model Lanisha Cole, days before he welcomed son, Rise Messiah, with Brittany Bell.
Popculture
Khloe Kardashian Shows off Medical Receipts of Brain Trauma Caused by Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Khloé Kardashian is feeling the effects of her ongoing relationship drama with Tristan Thompson... literally. As TMZ reported, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé got her brain scanned at Kendall Jenner's urging. The doctor then determined that the trauma in Khloé's life has affected her brain.
Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson
Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0