Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant.

Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told us about some of the positions they are hiring for. “We are looking to hire about 150 individuals to fill our jobs, ranging from servers to bakers to salad prep or cold bar area.”

Shelley Corrent, the hospitality manager, said that experience is not required. “We still want to welcome everybody that wants to come in and apply. We want to sit down with you face to-face and meet. You don’t have to have experience. Experience is a plus, but you don’t have to have experience.”

Lewis tells us more about the hiring event they are hosting in preparation for the grand opening. “We are hiring Tuesday through Friday for the next two weeks. You can find us at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Well Road in West Monroe and we look forward to talking to everybody that stops by to apply.”

The Grand Opening of the Golden Corral is on November 15th.