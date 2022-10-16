ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Postgame News

You never want to count Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out, but things aren't looking good right now. Green Bay was blown out by the New York Jets, 27-10, at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers and the Packers offense really struggled against the Jets defense, which was led by...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur responds to Aaron Rodgers’ demand to simplify Packers offense

There are plenty of reasons for Green Bay Packers fans to feel so concerned about Aaron Rodgers and company. The Packers looked like they were on cruise control during a three-game undefeated run from Weeks 2 to 4 but back-to-back losses to the New York Giants in London and to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in their last two games suggest that Green Bay is having issues, especially offensively.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint

The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Broncos: Melvin Gordon will start Week 7 versus Jets

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start on Sunday against the New York Jets in Week 7, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Take this for what you will after Gordon played just nine snaps on Monday night and didn't see the ball in the second half. Latavius Murray and Mike Boone are expected to remain involved in the backfield, even if Gordon is the nominal starter. This is a situation that is best to be avoided, if possible.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy