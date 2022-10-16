Read full article on original website
Bowling Green celebrates pride at 2022 BG Pride Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sixth-annual Bowling Green Pride Festival took place earlier today. It was a showcase of love, equality, and of course, pride, for everyone of all backgrounds. Typically, Pride Festivals are held in June during National Pride Month, but the community of Bowling Green gathered together...
Scottsville Police Department hosts cookout to raise money for children’s Christmas gifts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Scottsville Police Department grilled out for the greater good. For the past five years during the month of October, the police department has worked together to raise money to buy toys for children for Christmas. Tenderloin sandwiches were being handed out left and...
37k lbs of food donations to be distributed to food pantries in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several community food pantries will now be able to restock their shelves and continue serving their communities. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, a semi-truck filled with donations from a distribution center in Utah that provides Humanitarian project requests worldwide stopped at a warehouse in Bowling Green to unload nearly 37,000 lbs of boxed food.
The Bowling Green Parks and Rec. are hosting the third Pumpkin Trail at Preston Miller Park!
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
Four community members honored at 2022 Black Achievers Banquet
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four members of the Bowling Green community were honored for their achievements at the 2022 Black Achievers Banquet. A night filled with music from the gospel group “Essence in Harmony,” a delicious meal, and fellowship, all to honor four local community members for their hard work and dedication to their community.
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
Fall Market happening in Woodburn tomorrow, October 22nd
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shelly Thomas
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Shelly Thomas is the Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator at the Trojan Academy in Barren County. She ensures every child has school clothes and supplies. She even makes sure they have gifts for Christmas. Shelly knows that when students don’t have the resources they need,...
Community members get involved with movie filming in Glasgow
Rob Clayton named National Superintendent of the Year by NASS group
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton was selected as the Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents. This accolade comes after Clayton was selected as Superintendent of the Year by the state in July. Clayton says the past two and...
WKU Glasgow celebrates 20 years, announces early college program for area high schoolers
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As Western Kentucky University’s Glasgow campus celebrates 20 years, high school students will now be able to get a head start on college. At Thursday’s celebration, officials announced its new Early College Program. Junior and senior students from seven districts across southcentral Kentucky will be able to take general education or profession-specific courses at Glasgow’s WKU campus.
Fatal crash causes fire near fossil plant in Muhlenberg Co.
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Muhlenberg County that caused a fire near the TVA Paradise Fossil Plant. Officials say on Friday Oct. 21, Austin L. Landrum of Rockport was driving eastbound on P and M Haul Road. During this time, Landrum’s vehicle lost control and exited the westbound shoulder, and descended upon an earth embankment while overturning.
Hollywood film company invites locals to partake as extras in movie-making magic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lights, camera, action... For the month of October, Glasgow has been home to a Hollywood cast and crew shooting a “feel good,” love story, Hallmark type of movie. The film company invited thirty local community members to be a part of a scene,...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office visits elementary school for ‘Safe Schools Week’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s office visited Natcher Elementary for their Safe Schools Week assembly. One of the school’s resource officers and deputies from the sheriff’s office discussed school safety with the children. The officers also showed their uniforms, equipment, and a look inside a police cruiser. The goal was to let the students know that officers were there to help them when needed.
Widener blood runs deep in Bowling Green Soccer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After returning to the head coaching position, Craig Widener has led the Bowling Green Purples back to the Boys’ Soccer State Tournament. But he isn’t the only Widener on the team this year. Widener stepped down from the head coaching position for Bowling...
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton dies in house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton of Edmonton passed away Thursday in a tragic house fire. “He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety. Then he went back in to save his home and lost his life,” said Edmonton Mayor, Doug Smith.
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
Football Friday Night, 10-21-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of FFN starts off a little different as WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup, but Week 10 of high school football did not disappoint. There were a lot of upsets and huge district wins as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break it all down to the last possession.
Bowling Green advances to State Semifinals
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green beats Daviess to advance to the Boys’ Soccer State Semifinals in a shootout win. The Purples won 5-4 in penalty kicks to get the win. These two teams met all the way back in august when bowling green won 4-0 where four...
