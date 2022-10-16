Logansport Parks offering 3 free Park in a Box programs during Fall Break 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
casscountyonline.com
Park restrooms, drinking fountains, and court lights to close as cold weather approaches
Last Updated on October 16, 2022 by Logansport Parks and Recreation Department. The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department would like to remind the public that as cold weather approaches, it will be necessary to shut down restrooms and drinking fountains in the city parks. Staff will begin shutting down ALL drinking fountains and restrooms with a lower priority during the week of October 17, 2022 including Dykeman, and Muehlhausen Parks. The Cole Fountain and the Heritage Park Fountain will also be closed for the season during the week of October 17.
WLFI.com
A local animal rescue farm is quickly growing and they're looking for more volunteers.
Woodhaven Rescue Farm is a nonprofit in Tippecanoe County. Local animal rescue farm continues to search for volunteers. WoodHaven Rescue Farm is home to 85 animals. The nonprofit organization focuses on helping elderly farm animals or those with special needs.
inputfortwayne.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
casscountyonline.com
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for Oct. 18-23, 2022
THUR – 20th. Black Dog – Nearly Adequates – 6p Rousers – 8:30p. People’s Winery – Tim Miller w/Scott Pazera – 4p NEARBY and local artists out-of-town (30 minutes or less) CONVERSE. Fri – Imagine Burgers – – 7p DELPHI.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Residents Divided On Future Of County Development Project
A Boone County Preservation group was formed in response to the State of Indiana wanting to build the large development In rural Boone County. The group along with Attorney Mike Andreoli held a meeting Monday October 10th at the Boone County Fairground. The meeting was held to update the community...
WLFI.com
INDOT announces 9th Street road closure
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has a traffic alert to pass along from the Indiana Department of Transportation. 9th Street between Burnett's Road and Prophets Rock Road will be closed for three hours every morning. The closure will begin at 2 a.m. and end at 5 a.m.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Coldest October Night On Record & An Unusually Heavy Snowfall for the Season
Two historic snowfalls 120 years apart..... They both had quite similar totals & both continue to go down as the biggest October snowfalls in the viewing area at least since 1850. In comparing them & reconstructing them, we gain understanding as meteorologists as to the special conditions & pattern set-up...
Lebanon animal rescue provides temporary home for small animals
LEBANON, Indiana — At the Chicken Nugget and Gang rescue, there are chickens for sure. But there are also doves, chinchillas, hamsters, and bunnies — lots of bunnies. Keir Schutte and her husband, Fritz, started the rescue out of the garage in 2015 after realizing how many small animals are abandoned each year by their owners who were unaware of how to take care of them.
readthereporter.com
No more Noblesville Christmas parades
Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
casscountyonline.com
Sharon Sue Rush
Sharon Sue Rush, 71, of Logansport, passed away Monday October 17, 2022 in Peru, IN. Born September 7, 1951 in Logansport, Sharon was the daughter to Donald Fredrick Rush Sr. and Minnie R. (Crowe) Titus. Sharon retired from Kauffman Inc. and had previously worked at Chase Center as the Dietary...
casscountyonline.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Logansport Police Station
The City of Logansport and Steinberger Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 14, 2022 for the new Logansport Police Station. The project will renovate the former Logansport Juvenile Correctional facility located at 729 High St for $5.84 million and will use mostly local contractors. SOURCE: City of Logansport.
casscountyonline.com
Dana Lee “ Mr. Handsome” Schroder
Dana Lee “ Mr. Handsome” Schroder, age 65, of Logansport, passed away Monday October 17, 2022, in his residence. Born October 17, 1958, in Logansport to Ralph and Angeline (Mittica) Schroder. On March 26, 2021, in Logansport he married Teresa J. (Hosler) who survives. Dana was a brick...
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
readthereporter.com
The spirit of The Ledger is alive & well in Noblesville
Former members of the Noblesville Daily Ledger staff gathered for dinner Thursday evening at the Jim Dandy restaurant. The Ledger, Hamilton County’s daily newspaper for more than 100 years, is no longer in existence, but employees gather each year to maintain friendships and share memories of their newspaper days.
Costco eyes potential Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner of E. 148th Street and N. […]
buildingindiana.com
SHEIN Facility to Generate $175M Per Year in Economic Impact
SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the results of a study conducted by Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, of the impact of the company’s new warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana on the economy of Boone County, Indiana, as well as surrounding counties. Findings state that the facility will generate $175 million per year to the local Whitestown, Indianapolis-area economy, once fully operational, and will include the creation of more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and more than 1,400 by the end of 2025.
casscountyonline.com
Update from Logansport Police Department on Oct. 13, 2022 incident
Last Updated on October 14, 2022 by Logansport Police Department. On October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Logansport units were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. Upon arrival, officers located the body of a deceased male in the river, east of that location. According to a news release from the Logansport Police Department, the male has been identified as Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, 28, of Logansport. LPD says there were no obvious signs of injury and the cause of death is still yet to be determined. The Logansport Police Department was assisted by the Department of Natural Resources, Logansport Fire Department and Cass County Coroner’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation with the Logansport Police Department and the DNR. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
casscountyonline.com
Rita Janet Blickenstaff
Rita Janet Blickenstaff, 82, of Royal Center passed away at 3:50 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Chase Center in Logansport. Born on March 5, 1940 in Crawfordsville, she was the daughter of the late Kenith and Laura (Graves) Shoaf. Jan was a graduate of Granville Wells High School in...
Carmel neighbors oppose development of 6-story apartment complex next to their homes
CARMEL, Ind. — Their message is in plain sight. "We're under attack by the city of Carmel, basically," said Charles Demler, who bought and distributed yard signs opposing the construction of a six-story apartment building next to his neighborhood. "Johnson Addition is the second oldest neighborhood in Carmel and there are affordable homes. There's not affordable homes in Carmel. We want to try and preserve our neighborhood."
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
Comments / 0