Yahoo!

Microsoft CEO: 'Software is ultimately the biggest deflationary force' for businesses

Runaway inflation and rising interest rates are driving economic turmoil worldwide. In this tough environment, Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella contends cloud technology can help companies "do more" with fewer resources than they once had. “Overall, we definitely see constraints in the macro environment that are leading to customers, and...
thefastmode.com

Nokia Wins Multi-year Deal with Reliance Jio India for 5G RAN

Nokia announced that it has been selected as a major supplier by Reliance Jio to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio countrywide in a multi-year deal. Reliance Jio is India’s number one mobile operator and has one of the largest RAN footprints in the...
Reuters

Oracle Cloud adding tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for AI 

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Tuesday announced they are expanding their partnership and adding tens of thousands of Nvidia’s chips to boost artificial intelligence- related computational work in Oracle’s cloud.
marinelink.com

Light Structures Reports First Call European Defense Fund Success

Maritime structural health monitoring specialist Light Structures is a member of two winning consortia in the first call of the European Defense Fund (EDF). Both consortia consist of the leading naval yards in Europe, organized through The Shipyards’ & Maritime Equipment Association of Europe (Sea Europe), national delegates, and the Norwegian partners SINTEF, Kongsberg, Jotne and Light Structures.
Benzinga

SpaceX Starlink's New In-Flight Connectivity Service, Amazon's NY Workers Reject Union, Celsius Network Faces Several Federal Investigations: Top Stories Wednesday, Oct. 19

U.S. senators inspecting antitrust issues are set to hold a hearing on grocery chain Kroger Co's KR plan to acquire rival Albertsons Companies Inc ACI in a $25 billion deal. Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Republican Senator Mike Lee expressed serious concerns about the merger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechCrunch

Egypt’s Nexta to launch ‘next-gen banking’ app with fresh $3M

Last year, Nexta obtained a provisional license from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and will look to fulfill further requirements and meet certain obligations before obtaining the CBE’s final approval for the agent banking license it needs to launch its services in the country. The Nexta app will have a partner bank to handle settlements and act as an intermediary between itself and the CBE — however, it’ll power its cards and tech.
woodworkingnetwork.com

imos AG holds international partner summit in Frankfurt, Germany

German software developer, imos AG, creator of HOMAG iX in the U.S. market, held it first partner summit since the start of the pandemic. More than 70 partners from around the world, traveling a total of more than 400,000 kilometers, joined the imos team to learn about software updatesand celebrate the success of the platform. HOMAGiX is a design and engineering solution for the U.S. market. It was developed by Germany-based imos, which has partnered with Stiles Digital, a division of Stiles Machinery, to support it in the U.S.
PYMNTS

Indian FinTech Clear Launches AI-based AP Tool

Indian fintech Clear has debuted Clear Capture, an AI-based end-to-end solution to let companies streamline their payments processes and automate invoices, a press release said. It will let accounts payables teams work on automating the purchase invoice entry, detecting fraud easier. Clear Capture will allow an enterprise AP team to...
PYMNTS

EMEA Daily: Meta to Sell Giphy Following CMA Ruling

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the U.K’s Competition and Markets authority announced that Meta is set to sell Giphy following the authority’s antitrust ruling. Meanwhile, Wise upgraded its outlook for 2022 against a backdrop of increased transaction fees for customers. Wise, the U.K.-based cross-border money...
Reuters

BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world's largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday.
TechRadar

Oracle and Nvidia want to help your business use AI better

Getting your business up to speed with AI should soon be a lot easier and more powerful thanks to Nvidia and Oracle. The two technology giants have announced an extension to their decade-long partnership that aims to help businesses embrace and scale up AI applications and platforms quicker than ever.

