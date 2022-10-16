Read full article on original website
Microsoft has kicked off a large round of layoffs, affecting various departments
Microsoft's previously announced layoffs are now taking place, with around 1,000 employees affected according to reports.
Microsoft CEO: 'Software is ultimately the biggest deflationary force' for businesses
Runaway inflation and rising interest rates are driving economic turmoil worldwide. In this tough environment, Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella contends cloud technology can help companies "do more" with fewer resources than they once had. “Overall, we definitely see constraints in the macro environment that are leading to customers, and...
Canadian regulator asks telcos to share network with smaller cos, agree to wholesale rates
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's top wireless firms will now be required to accept requests for access to their networks from smaller companies and also negotiate on wholesale prices, the country's telecom regulator said on Wednesday, as it looks to lower the cost of cellphone plans and increase competition.
Nokia Wins Multi-year Deal with Reliance Jio India for 5G RAN
Nokia announced that it has been selected as a major supplier by Reliance Jio to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio countrywide in a multi-year deal. Reliance Jio is India’s number one mobile operator and has one of the largest RAN footprints in the...
Oracle Cloud adding tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for AI
OAKLAND, Calif., Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Tuesday announced they are expanding their partnership and adding tens of thousands of Nvidia’s chips to boost artificial intelligence- related computational work in Oracle’s cloud.
Light Structures Reports First Call European Defense Fund Success
Maritime structural health monitoring specialist Light Structures is a member of two winning consortia in the first call of the European Defense Fund (EDF). Both consortia consist of the leading naval yards in Europe, organized through The Shipyards’ & Maritime Equipment Association of Europe (Sea Europe), national delegates, and the Norwegian partners SINTEF, Kongsberg, Jotne and Light Structures.
SpaceX Starlink's New In-Flight Connectivity Service, Amazon's NY Workers Reject Union, Celsius Network Faces Several Federal Investigations: Top Stories Wednesday, Oct. 19
U.S. senators inspecting antitrust issues are set to hold a hearing on grocery chain Kroger Co's KR plan to acquire rival Albertsons Companies Inc ACI in a $25 billion deal. Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Republican Senator Mike Lee expressed serious concerns about the merger.
Kroger and Albertsons reportedly in merger talks; investors expect an announcement soon
CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. could gain some new inflation-fighting power if it acquires the rival grocery chain Albertsons Companies Inc. Still, it’s likely to face some antitrust scrutiny before the deal, according to analysts reacting to media reports that merger talks are happening between the two companies.
Egypt’s Nexta to launch ‘next-gen banking’ app with fresh $3M
Last year, Nexta obtained a provisional license from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and will look to fulfill further requirements and meet certain obligations before obtaining the CBE’s final approval for the agent banking license it needs to launch its services in the country. The Nexta app will have a partner bank to handle settlements and act as an intermediary between itself and the CBE — however, it’ll power its cards and tech.
US-China tech war: DJI, world’s largest drone manufacturer blacklisted
'The company is the only drone manufacturer to discourage using its aircraft for military purposes,' says DJI spokesman.
imos AG holds international partner summit in Frankfurt, Germany
German software developer, imos AG, creator of HOMAG iX in the U.S. market, held it first partner summit since the start of the pandemic. More than 70 partners from around the world, traveling a total of more than 400,000 kilometers, joined the imos team to learn about software updatesand celebrate the success of the platform. HOMAGiX is a design and engineering solution for the U.S. market. It was developed by Germany-based imos, which has partnered with Stiles Digital, a division of Stiles Machinery, to support it in the U.S.
FIs, Startups and Policymakers Drive Intra-African Trade, Payments Within EU-Style Customs Union
Africa is often lagging behind when it comes to global trade but in recent years, projects aimed at building a more autonomous pan-African economy, many of them under the rubric of the African Union (AU), are seeking to redress that balance and secure a more prosperous future for Africans. A...
How to Participate in the Open Source Project - PQAI - Patent Quality Artificial Intelligence
The power of open source is the power of people. The people rule. -Philippe khan, engineer, entrepreneur, and founder of four technology companies. Open source is an intellectual property destroyer, I can’t imagine something that could be worse than this for the software business and the intellectual property business.
Indian FinTech Clear Launches AI-based AP Tool
Indian fintech Clear has debuted Clear Capture, an AI-based end-to-end solution to let companies streamline their payments processes and automate invoices, a press release said. It will let accounts payables teams work on automating the purchase invoice entry, detecting fraud easier. Clear Capture will allow an enterprise AP team to...
EMEA Daily: Meta to Sell Giphy Following CMA Ruling
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the U.K’s Competition and Markets authority announced that Meta is set to sell Giphy following the authority’s antitrust ruling. Meanwhile, Wise upgraded its outlook for 2022 against a backdrop of increased transaction fees for customers. Wise, the U.K.-based cross-border money...
BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world's largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Corporate climate disclosures jump again in 2022 - CDP data
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Companies worth half of total global market capitalistion are now disclosing environmental data after a 42% year-on-year rise in the number of firms reporting, new data published on Wednesday showed.
Over 326 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, cloud, proptech and more, according to VCs
We asked hundreds of top venture capitalists to name the most promising startups of 2022. VCs were asked to name companies inside and outside of their portfolios. They delivered an exciting list across industries like fintech, healthcare, edtech and more. Each year, we reach out to hundreds of VCs at...
Oracle and Nvidia want to help your business use AI better
Getting your business up to speed with AI should soon be a lot easier and more powerful thanks to Nvidia and Oracle. The two technology giants have announced an extension to their decade-long partnership that aims to help businesses embrace and scale up AI applications and platforms quicker than ever.
