Read full article on original website
Michelle Shriver
2d ago
The stadium 🏟 is Heinz Feild .. Let's Gooo Steeles 🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛 . How did the writer of this article get the name of our Stadium wrong 😳 🤔
Reply(1)
3
AP_000355.2a1a52d2f3eb4dacb0713b1d487188c8.1427
2d ago
Mr primaDonna needs to realize it’s not about him, they’re a team . Too through with him
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are led by, arguably, the two most potent quarterbacks in the National Football League. We're nearly one full quarter into Sunday afternoon's showdown, though, and we've yet to have a score. The Chiefs appeared to get on the board on Sunday, though...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Michael Irvin News
There is no bigger Dallas Cowboys fan on this planet than Michael Irvin. Ahead of Sunday night's Cowboys vs. Eagles game, the Hall of Fame wide receiver surely picked Dallas to win, right?. Apparently not... Irvin stunned the NFL world by going with the Eagles to beat the Cowboys on...
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post
Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Video
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New York topped Green Bay, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rodgers' postgame handshake with Rodgers went viral. Wilson had admitted leading up to the game that Rodgers was his idol growing...
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Chiefs Fans Speculate Trade Could Be Coming Following Travis Kelce Contract News
The Kansas City Chiefs altered a significant contract today following their 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. In a move that will save the team nearly $3.5M in cap space this season, the Chiefs converted part of tight end Travis Kelce's base salary into a signing bonus this morning. ...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans. In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd. "I just wanted to come on here and say that...
Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians
Bob Costas has been the subject of plenty of criticism during his first full MLB playoff series in 22 years. At one point during the broadcast of Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees, Costas mysteriously seemed to say that New York didn't win the World Series in 2009. In...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
633K+
Followers
80K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 8