Austin, TX

Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Portland Trail Blazers put BJ Domingo in front office

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 Trail Blazers — Portland has hired BJ Domingo as its director of player personnel. "We are excited to welcome BJ to the front office here in Portland to help bolster our global scouting efforts," said Joe Cronin, general manager. "BJ has evaluated talent at the pro level and collegiate and amateur ranks while developing great relationships across the world." He served as assistant director of USA Men's National Team since 2021, after previously working as a scout for Milwaukee since 2017. He's a 2013...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Portland Timbers make moves, working on 2023 roster

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.MONDAY, OCT. 17 Timbers — The Portland Timbers have declined 2023 contract options for forward/defender Blake Bodily, midfielder George Fochive and goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg and, as expected, did not exercise a purchase option on defender Josecarlos Van Rankin. The club announced Monday it has exercised 2023 contract options for defenders Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen and for forward Diego Gutierrez. The club is in contract discussions with forward Nathan Fogaca. As of Oct. 17, the Timbers roster for 2023: Goalkeepers: David Bingham, Aljaz Ivacic, Hunter Sulte. Defenders:...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

FC Dallas squeezes past Minnesota United in penalty kicks

Alan Velasco scored the deciding goal in a penalty-kick shootout to give FC Dallas a 2-1 win over visiting Minnesota United in a first-round MLS Cup playoffs matchup on Monday in Frisco, Texas. Minnesota's Emanuel Reynoso and Dallas' Facundo Quignon exchanged goals in the second half, and the deadlock continued...
SAINT PAUL, MN

