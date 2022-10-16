Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 Trail Blazers — Portland has hired BJ Domingo as its director of player personnel. "We are excited to welcome BJ to the front office here in Portland to help bolster our global scouting efforts," said Joe Cronin, general manager. "BJ has evaluated talent at the pro level and collegiate and amateur ranks while developing great relationships across the world." He served as assistant director of USA Men's National Team since 2021, after previously working as a scout for Milwaukee since 2017. He's a 2013...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO