ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Michael Irvin News

There is no bigger Dallas Cowboys fan on this planet than Michael Irvin. Ahead of Sunday night's Cowboys vs. Eagles game, the Hall of Fame wide receiver surely picked Dallas to win, right?. Apparently not... Irvin stunned the NFL world by going with the Eagles to beat the Cowboys on...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Unhappy News

Micah Parsons was reportedly as upset as the Dallas Cowboys beat reporters have ever seen him following the Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The All-Pro pass rusher felt that he and the Cowboys defense let down the offense in the 26-17 loss to the NFC East rival on Sunday night.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Postgame News

You never want to count Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out, but things aren't looking good right now. Green Bay was blown out by the New York Jets, 27-10, at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers and the Packers offense really struggled against the Jets defense, which was led by...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Packers Working Out Notable Wide Receiver Tomorrow

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking for receiver help wherever they can get it. According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Packers are working out WR Ty Fryfogle tomorrow. An undrafted free agent from Indiana, he was with the Cowboys in camp until suffering a hamstring injury." Fryfogle...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
The Spun

Chiefs Release Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Kansas City activated Bootle from the practice squad last week to replace injured defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on the active roster. He played one snap on defense and seven on special teams during Week 6's 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

The X-Ray Results On Randall Cobb Are Reportedly In

An emotional Randall Cobb got carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. It appears the injury might not be as severe as he feared. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, X-Rays came back negative. The veteran wide receiver will undergo an MRI to verify what may be a high ankle sprain.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cooper Rush Wife Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Cooper Rush's wife, Lauryn, went viral on social media during the Sunday night game against the Eagles. The wife of the Cowboys backup quarterback, who's taken over for an injured Dak Prescott, had to convince her husband that she needed to fly to Philadelphia for Sunday night's game. Rush apparently...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday

Tony Romo's performance during Sunday afternoon's Chiefs vs. Bills game might be a good omen for his old team, the Dallas Cowboys. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst was on his A-game for the major AFC showdown on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the contest, Romo predicted that the Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jason Garrett Message Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jason Garrett send something on national television that fans never thought he'd say. During Sunday Night Football's pregame show, Garrett was deciding who to pick between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. He thought about it for a second before saying "Fly Eagles Fly" which made Maria Taylor and Rodney Harrison laugh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News

Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason. It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers Trade Rumor News

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly trying to boost their offense before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t Peter Bukowski), other general managers are "certain" the Packers are seeking help at wide receiver. Fowler suggested Chase Claypool as a possible target. Packers fans are dubious...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
633K+
Followers
80K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy