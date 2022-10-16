Read full article on original website
Bill Early
2d ago
Yes wallace doesn’t lift he just wrecks hisself and two others. Larson did not touch wallace until wallace came off the wall. Cry baby wallace. Then he says bell being involved was just racing
Reply
3
Keith Starliper
1d ago
put Wallace out for rest of the season plus fine. he is going to injure another driver. I would have smacked bubba with a helmet.
Reply
2
Related
Kyle Larson Reacts To What Bubba Wallace Did On Sunday
Bubba Wallace wasn't happy with Kyle Larson during Sunday's race. Wallace went after Larson after a crash knocked both of them out during the race in Las Vegas. He went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated. After the incident, Larson spoke to the...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Bubba Wallace Wrecking Kyle Larson: “Pretty Obvious To Me That Bubba Tried To Take Him Out”
Just about every NASCAR fan on the planet saw Bubba Wallace shove Kyle Larson, after Wallace took out Larson in retaliation for sending him into the wall while trying to make a pass at Las Vegas this past Sunday. The move ultimately ended the day for Larson and Wallace, as...
NASCAR driver Joey Logano rips Bubba Wallace over seemingly intentional wreck that could lead to a suspension
Bubba Wallace's apparent retaliation against Kyle Larson could have been much worse, but he got lucky when he clipped another car before the wall.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Bubba Wallace denies he intentionally hit Kyle Larson in 'exceptionally dangerous' move before the pair got into an altercation
Bubba Wallace lost his mind after Kyle Larson drove him into the wall during the Las Vegas race, leading to retaliation, a wreck, and even a fight.
Yardbarker
Bubba Wallace deserves hefty fine, points penalty and suspension for Larson incidents
Editor's note: Full results, post-race notes and updated driver standings are at the end of this story. I’m going to start today’s analysis of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with two reflections:. 1) Before I criticize a driver for an on-track incident, I...
NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Michael Irvin News
There is no bigger Dallas Cowboys fan on this planet than Michael Irvin. Ahead of Sunday night's Cowboys vs. Eagles game, the Hall of Fame wide receiver surely picked Dallas to win, right?. Apparently not... Irvin stunned the NFL world by going with the Eagles to beat the Cowboys on...
NASCAR: Joey Logano Worried Bubba Wallace Could Have Cost Kyle Larson ‘His Life’ at South Point 400
Looking back on the Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson incident, Joey Logano did not make light of the NASCAR retaliation. The winner of the South Point 400 has been around a while now and he didn’t like what he saw. A couple of days after the fact, Logano was reflecting on the race.
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
Breaking: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Bubba Wallace
Over the weekend, Bubba Wallace found himself in hot water after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson in an act of retaliation during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace was squeezed into the wall by Larson during the race and responded by intentionally crashing the other driver. After taking a few days to review the incident, NASCAR has made an official decision on Wallace.
Yardbarker
TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions
As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
NASCAR World Reacts To Veteran Driver's Bubba Wallace Opinion
Bubba Wallace is receiving a lot of backlash for intentionally hitting Kyle Larson in an act of retaliation during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson squeezed Wallace into the wall on Lap 95. Wallace responded by purposely hitting the right rear of Larson's vehicle. During Tuesday's edition of...
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
Magic Johnson revealed what Michael Jordan told him the night before Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Cooper Rush Wife Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Cooper Rush's wife, Lauryn, went viral on social media during the Sunday night game against the Eagles. The wife of the Cowboys backup quarterback, who's taken over for an injured Dak Prescott, had to convince her husband that she needed to fly to Philadelphia for Sunday night's game. Rush apparently...
Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News
Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig. Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations. This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who...
Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Locker Room Video
Olivia Dunne continues to show why she's one of the most-followed athletes in college sports. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across her social media platforms, puts out a viral video or two every week, it seems like. Dunne's latest locker room video even features a Joe...
Futurity
NASCAR shows danger of airborne lead during pregnancy
Even short-term exposure to airborne lead during pregnancy could lead to adverse birth outcomes, according to new research. For the new study, the researchers took a unique approach to reach their findings—they examined birth data near a NASCAR speedway. The Environmental Protection Agency began phasing out leaded gasoline for...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
633K+
Followers
80K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 6