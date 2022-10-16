Luxury is holding its own—for now. Amid a backdrop of a possible global recession, luxury still retains a bit of pricing power. But how long that lasts is up for debate. The International Money Fund on Tuesday said in a report that global growth will slow to 2.7 percent in 2023 from a 3.2 percent estimate for this year, down from 6 percent in 2021. “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession,” it said. Luxury made out well after the first Covid wave when global gross domestic product bounced back, reflecting a strong correlation...

11 MINUTES AGO