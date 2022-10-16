ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Ashley McBryde’s Acoustic Version Of “Brenda Put Your Bra On”

By McKenzie Campbell
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftM1n_0ibXaKrt00

The song that introduces us to “Lindeville,” the fictional town from Ashley McBryde’s newest concept album, immediately throws us into the complexities and characters of this town.

According to McBryde in the video for the acoustic version of “Brenda Put Your Bra On,” this was exactly goal of the song:

“I love action movies, and I like action movies because normally when you begin the film, you’re dropped into a scene. Stuff is exploding. Things are on fire. There’s a helicopter. Why? I don’t know. That’s ‘Brenda Put Your Bra On.'”

The album version of the song features Caylee Hammack and Pillbox Patti as the two other women trying to convince Brenda to put on her bra so she can experience the drama about that’s goin’ down.

The song is hilarious and is probably one of the funniest (and most relatable) on the album. Is everything that these women are claiming is happening absurd? Yes. Can I see all of that happening in real life? Also, yes.

The acoustic version features just Ashley McBryde and her guitar, playing the parts of all three women.

While some of the theatrics are taken away with having only McBryde sing, its almost funnier because we can hear the lyrics even clearer (like with any acoustic version of a song) and we get to see McBryde’s facial expressions during the performance.

There are a few moments where we can see McBryde’s more serious expression crack into a smile or hear her laugh slightly while singing the lyrics.

The most obvious of these cracks is during the following lines when we can hear McBryde sing her way through a laugh:

“She always got them good shifts just ’cause she had good tits

And cut her shirts off at the middle”

Personally, I can’t get through the line about morning wood without having to pause to laugh. I’ve never been able to sing the next line.

These small moments and stripped back sound are what make acoustic versions of songs so much better than original versions. We get to see and hear the singer’s personality more, which always adds to the song.

If you want to visit Lindeville again, check out this performance.

