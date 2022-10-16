Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Panthers’ Robbie Anderson Explains Why He Got Kicked Out of Game
Interim coach Steve Wilks sent the veteran receiver to the locker room after he got into an argument with assistant Joe Dailey.
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Tom Brady Throws F-Bombing Hissy Fit At Bucs Linemen During Loss To Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may be showing the strain of on- and off-field woes.
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
SB Nation
Aaron Rodgers is ‘quiet quitting’ on the Packers, and I don’t blame him
There are good teams in the NFL, bad ones, and every striation in between — but no organization looks more disinterested in playing football this season than the Green Bay Packers. Even when this team has been winning it’s in the most bland, uninteresting fashion. Every step of the way, and each week that passes we’re seeing the pride, the bravado, the swagger of the Packers fade, and the loss to the Jets on Sunday was the final rattle. We can call it, time of death approximately 3 p.m. CT, October 16th.
NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight
The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
Packers Working Out Notable Wide Receiver Tomorrow
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking for receiver help wherever they can get it. According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Packers are working out WR Ty Fryfogle tomorrow. An undrafted free agent from Indiana, he was with the Cowboys in camp until suffering a hamstring injury." Fryfogle...
Tony Romo correctly predicted in first quarter what the Bills-Chiefs final score would be and fans were in awe
Tony Romo can see the future. We see that all the time when he tells us what’s going to happen on a play before it’s called and then it all plays out exactly how he told us it would. He took that a step further in Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs...
Former NFL Player Reportedly Killed In Shooting At 32
A former NFL player who played several NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars along with a couple of years in Arena Football has lost his life in a shooting. Antonio Dennard, who played defensive back at the pro level for five years, was pronounced dead at...
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Chiefs Release Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Kansas City activated Bootle from the practice squad last week to replace injured defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on the active roster. He played one snap on defense and seven on special teams during Week 6's 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
