HANRAHAN, La. – North Carolina A&T began the bowling season with a fourth-place finish at the Colonial Classic hosted by Tulane University Sunday at Colonial Lanes. A&T, ranked seventh in the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) poll, entered Sunday's bracket play as the No. 1 seed after going 4-0 in Baker format on Friday and 5-0 in traditional play on Saturday. But the Aggies were handed their first defeat of the season when 14th-ranked and fellow Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) school Maryland Eastern Shore beat the Aggies 4-2 in a best-of-seven Baker matchup.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO