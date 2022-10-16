ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

247Sports

Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced

Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Atlantic Coast Conference

Led By No. 1 UNC, Three ACC Teams Ranked in Associated Press Preseason Poll

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Led by No. 1-ranked North Carolina, three Atlantic Coast Conference teams are ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Men’s Basketball Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday. Duke is ranked No. 7, while Virginia earned a No. 18 ranking. Miami, Florida State, Virginia Tech...
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Bowling Opens Season With Fourth-Place Finish

HANRAHAN, La. – North Carolina A&T began the bowling season with a fourth-place finish at the Colonial Classic hosted by Tulane University Sunday at Colonial Lanes. A&T, ranked seventh in the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) poll, entered Sunday's bracket play as the No. 1 seed after going 4-0 in Baker format on Friday and 5-0 in traditional play on Saturday. But the Aggies were handed their first defeat of the season when 14th-ranked and fellow Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) school Maryland Eastern Shore beat the Aggies 4-2 in a best-of-seven Baker matchup.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Eastern inducts 7 into high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame

Eastern Alamance High School added seven new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Keith Spake, Keith Brady, Dr. Deanna Jones, Steve Hobbs, Cliff Thomas, Tee Tee Walters and Makeshia Haith Foust comprised the induction class. They were introduced during halftime of the football game against Roxboro Person on Friday night and then formally inducted Saturday in the school’s auditorium.
MEBANE, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Eden, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The West Stokes High School soccer team will have a game with John Motley Morehead High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
KING, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Greensboro Sports Interviews Davis Troxler at “Tee It Up Indoors” the Indoor Golf Facility On Battleground Avenue

GreensboroSports went on a guided tour, going inside, at “Tee It Up Indoors”, along with facility owner, Davis Troxler, for a video they put on Youtube. They went to get the inside and the outside story, on “Tee It Up Indoors”, a popular indoor golf location in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s located on Battleground Avenue. Check out the video.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington golfer is runner-up in County Amateur after playoff

Scott Tarcy liked playing in the Alamance County Amateur so much that he returned for a second go-around. He won the three-day golf tournament, needing a playoff hole to top Wade Boteler of Burlington on Sunday at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane. It marked the most significant victory for...
BURLINGTON, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County Sport Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor

The Surry County Parks and Recreation Department and the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame Committee has named the 2022 class of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor inductees. The unveiling of the monument and induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Arial Robinson, a multimedia journalism student at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, NC, was chosen to design sneakers for her HBCU as part of Nike’s Yardrunners campaign, which celebrates the legacy of historically Black colleges and universities. As stated in a release, the inspiration for the “Ayantee,”...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfu.edu

Corey D. B. Walker named interim Dean of the School of Divinity

Corey D. B. Walker, Ph.D., M.Div., M.T.S., has been named interim Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. A distinguished scholar of African American social, political and religious thought, Walker will continue to serve as Wake Forest Professor of the Humanities and director of Wake Forest’s African American Studies Program.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
SPENCER, NC
