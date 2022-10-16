Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (shoulder, hamstring) will be considered limited for Wednesday's walkthrough, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos are only holding a walkthrough since they just played on Monday night, but Wilson is on track to play Week 7 against the New York Jets. Wilson was held below 200 passing yards for the second time this season on Monday and he has now failed to throw multiple touchdowns in all but one contest. There is no reason to think things will get any better for Wilson versus the Jets on Sunday.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO