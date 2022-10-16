Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
CBS Sports
Cam Akers trade rumors: Broncos, Falcons among 10 logical landing spots for Rams running back
Two years after drafting him in the second round, and just eight months after starting him in the Super Bowl, the Rams are prepared to part ways with Cam Akers. The running back was a healthy scratch for Los Angeles' Week 6 game against the Panthers on Sunday, and the team is actively fielding trade offers for the former Florida State standout, per NFL Media, amid his "philosophical and football-related differences" with coach Sean McVay.
NBC Sports
Ravens sign DeSean Jackson
DeSean Jackson is heading to Baltimore. The Ravens are signing Jackson, the veteran wide receiver’s agent told Adam Schefter of ESPN. In Baltimore he’ll join an offense that could use another deep threat at wide receiver. Through six games their passing game has run primarily through tight end Mark Andrews, and Jackson will help a young receiving corps led by Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.
NBC Sports
Big Ben gives brutally honest take on Tom Brady's ugly Week 6 loss
Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was supposed to be one of those "get right" games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers entered Week 6 with a 1-3 record, a banged up defense and a bit of a mess at quarterback. It was a tremendous opportunity for the Buccaneers...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson has complied with all terms of his suspension
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed six games. After five more, he’ll be able to return to action. But it’s not simply a matter of missing the games. He also has to comply with the other terms imposed upon him by the league. On Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell...
NBC Sports
Cameron Brate released from Pittsburgh hospital, flying back to Tampa with Bucs
There’s good news on the scary injury suffered by Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate today. Brate has been released from the Pittsburgh hospital where he was being evaluated and is flying home to Tampa with the rest of the team. Brate was attended to on the field for several...
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy didn’t think he’d win a challenge when officials spotted CeeDee Lamb short
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy missed a big opportunity when he didn’t challenge a ruling that CeeDee Lamb had come up just short of a first down on Sunday night, but he said afterward that in the moment, he didn’t think he would win a challenge. McCarthy said he...
NBC Sports
Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win
The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: If there’s a trade opportunity, I expect Packers to be in the mix
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course of the afternoon. The team also struggled on the offensive line and the prospect of making trades to bolster the offense came up during quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ postgame press conference.
NBC Sports
How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works, when is it and the rules
We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is approaching, which means the 2022 NFL trade deadline is right around the corner. So far, the Browns have already acquired former Pro bowl linebacker Deion Jones, ahead of the deadline.
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: Can’t say enough about our secondary
The Steelers came into Sunday’s game on a four-game losing streak and they were facing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers with four members of their secondary inactive because of injuries. Those things helped make Pittsburgh double-digit underdogs at home, but the game didn’t play out the way bookmakers expected...
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate DeAndre Hopkins, release Matt Ammendola
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially back with the Cardinals. Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances came to an end after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and the team announced that Hopkins is back on the 53-man roster Monday. They released kicker Matt Ammendola to make room for Hopkins.
NBC Sports
Rivera has faced struggles with QB injury, but also evaluation
Ron Rivera will coach his 40th game in Washington this Sunday and, astonishingly, will make his 11th quarterback change at the same time. Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand in last Thursday's win over the Chicago Bears and so for the third time in three seasons Rivera will turn his team over to Taylor Heinicke to run the offense.
WDEF
Falcons Back on Top in NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder, hamstring) limited for Wednesday walkthrough
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (shoulder, hamstring) will be considered limited for Wednesday's walkthrough, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos are only holding a walkthrough since they just played on Monday night, but Wilson is on track to play Week 7 against the New York Jets. Wilson was held below 200 passing yards for the second time this season on Monday and he has now failed to throw multiple touchdowns in all but one contest. There is no reason to think things will get any better for Wilson versus the Jets on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve
The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used...
NBC Sports
Report: Russell Wilson day-to-day after MRI on hamstring
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s status for Sunday’s game against the Jets remains up in the air after an MRI on his hamstring. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson is considered day-to-day as a result of the injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Chargers.
