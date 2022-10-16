Read full article on original website
Westword
Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers
In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
NBC Sports
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games
Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
ESPN
The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without …
The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without Rashaad Penny. New RB1 Ken Walker III (23 touches) played 47 of 68 offensive snaps while DeeJay Dallas (two touches) played 23 snaps. Tony Jones, recently claimed off waivers, was active but only played on special teams. Travis Homer has to miss at least one more game before he can return off IR. Seattle also has Darwin Thompson on its practice squad.
Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better
Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
Big Ben gives brutally honest take on Tom Brady's ugly Week 6 loss
Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was supposed to be one of those "get right" games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers entered Week 6 with a 1-3 record, a banged up defense and a bit of a mess at quarterback. It was a tremendous opportunity for the Buccaneers...
NBC Sports
Cameron Brate released from Pittsburgh hospital, flying back to Tampa with Bucs
There’s good news on the scary injury suffered by Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate today. Brate has been released from the Pittsburgh hospital where he was being evaluated and is flying home to Tampa with the rest of the team. Brate was attended to on the field for several...
Back to Dak? Cowboys QB future clarifies after loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — Initially CeeDee Lamb said he was "not telling nobody nothing," but in a quieter moment of the Dallas Cowboys' postgame locker room, the receiver's phrasing was telling. "Cooper [Rush] did everything and exceeded all expectations, don't get me wrong," Lamb told Yahoo Sports, speaking in clear past...
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson has complied with all terms of his suspension
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed six games. After five more, he’ll be able to return to action. But it’s not simply a matter of missing the games. He also has to comply with the other terms imposed upon him by the league. On Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: If there’s a trade opportunity, I expect Packers to be in the mix
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course of the afternoon. The team also struggled on the offensive line and the prospect of making trades to bolster the offense came up during quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ postgame press conference.
NBC Sports
Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win
The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
NBC Sports
Monday Night Football: Broncos score field goal off Justin Herbert interception, lead 16-13
Things have gotten a little interesting in the fourth quarter of Monday’s matchup between the Broncos and Chargers. But they could have been more interesting if Denver’s offense could have taken advantage of a golden opportunity. After Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tossed an interception on a deflected pass...
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Shanahan's play-calling holding team back?
Losses to seemingly inferior teams are piling up, too. The 49ers stand at 3-3. They are an average team in a conference filled with average-looking teams. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are struggling to answer questions of their own about why the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scuffling along with 3-3 records, too.
iheart.com
Cowboys Host Lions In Week Seven
The Cowboys are looking to bounce back this weekend as they return home. Dallas hosts the Lions on Sunday morning at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys dropped to 4-and-2 after losing to the Eagles in Week Six. Quarterback Dak Prescott was cleared by the medical staff to practice on Tuesday and is expected to join his teammates today. Prescott said he plans to play against Philadelphia after missing the past five games with a right thumb injury. His official status is yet to be determined.
NBC Sports
Ben Roethlisberger: Tom Brady didn’t look like he wanted to be out there vs. Steelers
Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t think Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is enjoying football right now. Roethlisberger said after watching the Steelers’ upset win over the Buccaneers on Sunday that he thought Brady appeared to be checked out of the game mentally. “Tom is the greatest. The Super...
NBC Sports
Broncos had 151 penalty yards, Chargers had 89, for most-penalized game of the season
The Broncos and Chargers played one of the sloppiest games of this NFL season on Monday night. Denver finished with 10 penalties for 151 yards while Los Angeles had nine penalties for 89 yards. The Broncos’ total was the most of any individual team this year, and the combined total of 240 penalty yards was the most in any game this year.
NBC Sports
Chiefs create cap space by restructuring Travis Kelce’s contract
The Chiefs will have a bit more cap space to work with over the rest of the 2022 season. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured tight end Travis Kelce‘s deal. Kelce converted base salary into a signing bonus in a move that has freed up $3.455 million in cap space for the AFC West club.
