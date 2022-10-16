ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
READING, PA
FanSided

Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games

Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without …

The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without Rashaad Penny. New RB1 Ken Walker III (23 touches) played 47 of 68 offensive snaps while DeeJay Dallas (two touches) played 23 snaps. Tony Jones, recently claimed off waivers, was active but only played on special teams. Travis Homer has to miss at least one more game before he can return off IR. Seattle also has Darwin Thompson on its practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better

Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports

Big Ben gives brutally honest take on Tom Brady's ugly Week 6 loss

Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was supposed to be one of those "get right" games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers entered Week 6 with a 1-3 record, a banged up defense and a bit of a mess at quarterback. It was a tremendous opportunity for the Buccaneers...
TAMPA, FL
960 The Ref

Back to Dak? Cowboys QB future clarifies after loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Initially CeeDee Lamb said he was "not telling nobody nothing," but in a quieter moment of the Dallas Cowboys' postgame locker room, the receiver's phrasing was telling. "Cooper [Rush] did everything and exceeded all expectations, don't get me wrong," Lamb told Yahoo Sports, speaking in clear past...
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers: If there’s a trade opportunity, I expect Packers to be in the mix

Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course of the afternoon. The team also struggled on the offensive line and the prospect of making trades to bolster the offense came up during quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ postgame press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win

The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Shanahan's play-calling holding team back?

Losses to seemingly inferior teams are piling up, too. The 49ers stand at 3-3. They are an average team in a conference filled with average-looking teams. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are struggling to answer questions of their own about why the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scuffling along with 3-3 records, too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

Cowboys Host Lions In Week Seven

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back this weekend as they return home. Dallas hosts the Lions on Sunday morning at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys dropped to 4-and-2 after losing to the Eagles in Week Six. Quarterback Dak Prescott was cleared by the medical staff to practice on Tuesday and is expected to join his teammates today. Prescott said he plans to play against Philadelphia after missing the past five games with a right thumb injury. His official status is yet to be determined.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Chiefs create cap space by restructuring Travis Kelce’s contract

The Chiefs will have a bit more cap space to work with over the rest of the 2022 season. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured tight end Travis Kelce‘s deal. Kelce converted base salary into a signing bonus in a move that has freed up $3.455 million in cap space for the AFC West club.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy