So who exactly is in charge of the country? Having thrown Kwasi Kwarteng overboard and ditched much of the mini-Budget, Liz Truss has effectively delegated control to her new Chancellor, writes DANIEL JOHNSON

By Daniel Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
The consensus in Westminster is that Jeremy Hunt (pictured leaving Chequers on Sunday) now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to chairman

After the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government.

On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.

Having thrown Kwasi Kwarteng overboard and ditched much of the ill-fated mini-Budget that so spooked the markets last month, the PM has effectively delegated the running of the country to her new Chancellor.

Is this reversal of roles sustainable? Only time will tell whether Miss Truss's authority can be repaired, or whether she is holed below the waterline.

Yesterday the Chancellor gave himself 18 months to prepare for an election. Whether or not he consulted the PM about this timeline, for the time being Mr Hunt is calling the shots.

Within hours of his appointment, he had confirmed Miss Truss's U-turn on restoring the rise in corporation tax from 19 to 25 per cent, and postponed the promised cut in the basic rate of income tax for a year. He has since signalled new spending cuts across the board, adding that 'some taxes will rise'.

These measures indicate a return to the plans announced by former chancellor Rishi Sunak. The idea seems to be that the markets will be reassured by a large dose of 'Sunakism', even without Mr Sunak himself to implement it.

But while Mr Hunt must reassure the markets by harmonising the Treasury, the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility, and steer the economy back to faster growth while also balancing the books, he must be careful not to throw out the baby with the bath water.

There is no point in any Conservative Government unless it stands for lower taxes, a smaller state, more efficient public services and higher growth than the Labour opposition could deliver.

It is reassuring that the new Chancellor appears to share these principles. Mr Hunt told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg yesterday: 'Our long-term health depends on being a low-tax economy.'

The Chancellor has grasped that economic imperatives must not preclude help for those who need it. 'This is a compassionate Conservative Government,' he said. That ought to imply inflation-proofing benefits for the poorest, protecting nature, defending the realm and helping to defeat dictators.

But above all, Mr Hunt should clearly differentiate himself from Labour. Sir Keir Starmer and his shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves may not frighten voters, but behind them the Left and militant trade unions are demanding a 'wealth tax' and other policies that would hit millions of homeowners.

Mr Hunt told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg yesterday: 'Our long-term health depends on being a low-tax economy'

Time is pressing. In a fortnight from today, Mr Hunt will deliver a Budget in all but name. At stake is not only the country's financial stability, but his own and his party's political credibility.

The trouble is that while global traders may be glad to see Mr Kwarteng's 'unfunded tax cuts' reversed, ordinary people dread the double whammy of recession and inflation. There is a danger that a purgative medicine of rising taxes, falling incomes, plus austerity, might kill rather than cure the patient.

During the years when Mr Sunak was running the Treasury, inflation spiralled out of control, while taxes rose to their highest in 70 years. If post-Brexit Britain is to flourish outside the European Union, we must make our business environment attractive to foreign investors.

Raising corporation tax to the same level as our continental competitors will remove any incentive even to keep the jobs we have, let alone create new ones.

The idea seems to be that the markets will be reassured by a large dose of 'Sunakism', even without Mr Sunak himself to implement it

Making it more expensive for outside investors to relocate to the UK is hardly the way to benefit from the bonfire of EU red tape repeatedly promised by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Meanwhile, the disruption caused by Covid has not only bequeathed us a bloated bureaucracy, with the Civil Service now at its largest for 12 years, but created political pandemonium, with two PMs and four chancellors in less than a year.

The resulting loss of trust in Conservative competence has been dramatic: polls show that only a quarter of those who voted for Mr Johnson in 2019 now say they support the Tories. If the Conservatives are to stand any chance of avoiding annihilation in 2024, they must reunite behind the duo in Downing Street.

The instincts of the British people remain conservative, as Boris Johnson proved just three years ago. Jeremy Hunt now needs to reconnect with those instincts, while never taking his eye off the markets. He could do worse than to take his old rival's parting advice: 'Cut taxes and deregulate wherever you can, to make this the greatest place to do business.'

