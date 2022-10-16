ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Moyes labels ref ‘ridiculous’ & says VAR official ‘should have gone to Specsavers’ after West Ham draw with Southampton

By Jordan Davies
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIisb_0ibXZk9g00

RAGING David Moyes claimed VAR official Simon Hooper needs to “go to Specsavers”.

And the West Ham boss said it was all “ridiculous” referee Peter Bankes’ fault that West Ham drew 1-1 at Southampton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aqhf_0ibXZk9g00
David Moyes blasted VAR after seeing West Ham draw with Southampton Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6h5t_0ibXZk9g00
Moyes also lashed out at Peter Bankes after his role in Saints' opener Credit: Getty

Moyes was left seething at Romain Perraud’s opener for Saints after Bankes collided with Jarrod Bowen and stopped him from making a tackle.

Asked whether West Ham should have won against Southampton, Moyes said: “The real reason is the referee gets in the way of the ability for us to defend.

“The ball comes out and Jarrod Bowen goes to get the ball and the referee blocks Bowen from getting to it and the boy scores from it. Ridiculous, it really is.

“Wait until you see the angles and the pictures and you will soon see how terrible it is that he allows it to go on.

“Maybe you just have to say that the referee was in a really bad position.

“The referee’s right in his line. Jarrod can’t round the referee to get the ball.”

Skipper Declan Rice added: “The ref was stood right in the way, but he didn’t touch the ball, so that’s why he didn’t give it. It is one of them.

“The ref is saying he has not done anything wrong. It is a split-second decision and they have scored a goal.”

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Later, both Bankes and Hooper missed a judo-style foul on Tomas Soucek at a corner, with Moyes suggesting the VAR needed his eyes tested.

Moyes added: “Whoever was on VAR today needs to go to Specsavers.

“The penalty kick on Soucek is a judo move by the player who is marking him.

“There must be new rules in football, which are you can grab them right around the waist and you can hold them.

“Then you can put them in a judo move, where you slam them down.

“He gets him and throws him right down, it’s unreal. It’s not the referee, it is VAR.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Amazon Prime score an early own goal as Eni Aluko riles fans with 'Notts Forest' reference just five minutes in... but with star man Ally McCoist shining their live Premier League service remains a winner

It's a tough job for Amazon Prime. They don't have the accumulated weekly coverage and practice their TV rivals at Sky and BT Sport have to put on a clean problem-free broadcast. But there is no mercy for them as they will be judged to the same standard anyway. There's...
The US Sun

Gabby Agbonlahor continues rift with Jurgen Klopp and claims Liverpool boss is JEALOUS that Man City got Erling Haaland

GABBY AGBONLAHOR has continued his war of words with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, claiming the German is JEALOUS that Manchester City signed Erling Haaland. Klopp claimed no one can compete financially with Gulf-state owned City, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle. However, Klopp's comments upset City, who felt his comments were "borderline...
SkySports

West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins

West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
NBC Sports

Southampton battle to victory at Bournemouth

Southampton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium as Ralph Hasenhuttl grabbed a huge win to boost his hopes of staying in charge. Che Adams’ first half header was enough for Saints to secure all three points as they also secured their first shutout of the season. Caretaker boss...
SB Nation

Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
827K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy