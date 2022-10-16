ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NBA Analysis Network

This Warriors-Wizards Trade Features Draymond Green

It is difficult to imagine a world where Draymond Green is not a Golden State Warrior. For over a decade, NBA fans have known Green as a Warrior. For much of that time, the Warriors have been dynastic. Moreover, Green has been a vital component of their success. Steph Curry...
NBC Connecticut

Reggie Miller: Draymond Green Punch Incidents Happen ‘All the Time'

Miller claims Draymond-Poole incidents happen 'all the time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Reggie Miller is not surprised by the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in practice Oct. 5. At the end of the second quarter in Tuesday's season-opener between the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at...
NBC Connecticut

Why Warriors' Glamorous 2021-22 NBA Championship Rings Are So Unique

What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's...
NBC Connecticut

Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid Scuffle in Celtics-76ers NBA Season Opener

WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Warriors receive NBA championship rings amid Draymond Green drama

The Golden State Warriors are used to ring ceremonies, but Tuesday's celebration came under very different circumstances. The defending NBA champions have spent the past two weeks dealing with the fallout of star forward Draymond Green punching young teammate Jordan Poole, especially after a video of the incident later leaked online. Green was fined – and not suspended – for his actions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
560 The Joe

Gilbert Burns Believes He'll Fight Masvidal In January

UFC Star Gilbert Burns joined Tobin and Leroy to discuss his fandom for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Burns has been a South Floridian for 9 years and says his kids getting into flag football has made them obsessed with the Miami Dolphins.

