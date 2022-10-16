Read full article on original website
Related
valleyrecord.com
North Bend adds water restrictions alongside low-flows in Snoqualmie River
North Bend residents will be under stricter water usage restrictions, as the city prepares to enter stage 2 of its Water Conservation Ordinance (WCO) later this week, amid unusually low river flows for this time of year. On Monday, Oct. 17, City Public Works Director Mark Rigos announced that the...
Chronicle
Fire Destroys Car, Scorches Hillside Near Interstate 5 in Thurston County
A car was destroyed by fire and that same blaze scorched a hillside near I-5 in Lacey, according to Washington State Patrol. About 2 p.m. Monday, the driver was headed south on I-5, near Meridian Road in Lacey, when the elderly man's car began to have problems, according to Trooper Robert Reyer.
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
Air quality dips into ‘unhealthy’ range on Eastside as smoke, fires continue to linger
Smoky, dirty air is hanging over the Puget Sound region like a blanket as wildfires continue to burn across the state. An air quality alert that was in effect all weekend for much of Western Washington and was set to expire at 11 a.m. on Monday has now been extended to 5 p.m. on Thursday. For most of the region, the bulk of the smoke is coming from the Loch Katrine, Bolt Creek, and Suiattle fires.
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
KXL
Wildfire Smoke Again Pollutes Pacific Northwest Air
SEATTLE (AP) – The air quality west of the Cascades from Vancouver, British Columbia south to Eugene, Oregon, has deteriorated again as wildfires continue to burn. Officials in Seattle sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon saying smoke from wildfires was causing unhealthy air and that people should limit time outdoors.
KOMO News
Western Washington has worst air quality in the world, how long will it last?
The worst air quality in the entire world is here in western Washington as of Wednesday evening. Seattle has the worst air quality in the world, according to iqair.com. Portland, Ore., ranks number five in the world. Not a crowning achievement to celebrate, for sure. The record-shattering warmth and dry...
q13fox.com
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
GRAHAM, Wash. - More than 200 filled a room at the lodge at Frontier Park in Graham Monday night, vowing to fight a proposal that would build a new airport in a rural area of Pierce County. Many frustrated residents at the meeting said they had no idea that land...
Seattle, Washington
Wildfire Smoke Alert: Unhealthy Air Quality
Wildfire smoke will cause the air quality to rise to UNHEALTHY for everyone levels near active fires, including the new fire in east King County. At this time, other areas in the Puget Sound region are expected to be UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS or worse. Take steps to reduce your exposure to smoke.
Video shows curious black bears poking around Woodinville man's backyard
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — What appears to be a mother and two juvenile black bears were caught on camera romping through a Woodinville man's backyard on Sunday. Different angles show the bears examining the man's koi pond, climbing over his potted plants and taking a stroll down one of the garden paths just after 2 p.m.
KOMO News
Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend
Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
Stretch of US 2 reopens after crews fly helicopters to attack Bolt Creek Fire hotspots
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. Highway 2 has been reopened after helicopters flew over the Bolt Creek Fire to attack hotspots on Sunday, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The roadway was closed in both directions from mileposts 46 to 49 beginning at 12 p.m....
KLEWTV
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western Washington
SEATTLE (KOMO) — An air quality alert has been issued for western Washington as wildfire smoke continues to plague the Pacific Northwest. On Saturday, the air in Seattle was officially labeled “unhealthy” due to local wildfire smoke, tipping the Air Quality Index over 150. When the AQI...
Seattle to see more rain this weekend than past four months combined
SEATTLE — The fall season started nearly a month ago but it has felt more like summer over the past few weeks. This past weekend was one of the warmest on record with Sunday's temperature at Sea-Tac of 88 degrees registering as the second warmest October day in the 130 years of data recording and the warmest this late in the year.
myeverettnews.com
Naval Station Everett Updates Jim Creek Fire Response
An update in this morning from Naval Station Everett on the response to a good-sized brush fire in the area of the Jim Creek Recreation Area. Here’s the latest. Today approximately 31 Navy firefighters and local community responders continue to fight the fire at the Navy’s Jim Creek Recreation Area near Arlington, Wash.
Off duty fire captain, bystanders help rescue driver from fiery crash on I-90
BELLEVUE, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 reopened Tuesday morning after fully closing due to a "serious" multi-vehicle crash near Bellevue Way. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash on the East Channel Bridge between Mercer Island and Bellevue around 7:15 a.m. Washington...
KOMO News
Scrapped shelter plans in SODO needed more input from residents, King County officials say
SEATTLE, Wash. — After an abrupt end to the effort to expand a homeless shelter in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, King County Executive Dow Constantine said more should have been done to make sure the surrounding community had input on the plans. Constantine's office announced in a Friday afternoon...
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
Comments / 0