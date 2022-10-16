ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

MLB playoffs: Can Yankees, Gerrit Cole stave off elimination vs. Guardians and force ALDS Game 5? Follow Game 4

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbeWL_0ibXYRE800

The Dodgers? Out. The Braves? Out. The Astros took care of business to reach their sixth consecutive ALCS. Now the New York Yankees have their backs against the wall in Game 4 against the Cleveland Guardians. Gerrit Cole will start Sunday night as the Yankees try to win to force a decisive Game 5 back in New York.

A Game 2 postponed by rain has pushed the Yankees' injury-riddled bullpen into a tough matchup against Cleveland and Terry Francona's fully armed relief corps. The risk played out on Saturday night, as Guardians playoff hero Oscar Gonzalez capped a ninth-inning rally against middling Yankees relievers with a walk-off single.

With Cole starting Game 4, the Yankees are aiming to get the game under control early. Aaron Judge broke out of an extremely brief slump with a massive homer in Game 3, and will again bat out of the No. 2 slot behind Gleyber Torres. Cleveland will roll its usual lineup of contact bats behind Cal Quantrill, who dropped Game 1 of this series facing Cole.

The game starts at 7:07 p.m. ET on TBS. If the Yankees prevail, it will force that Game 5 on a tight turnaround back in the Bronx on Monday night. The rest of the ALCS and NLCS teams are set, so this is the only show in town for the next two days.

[Full updated MLB playoff TV schedule]

Follow all the action live on Yahoo Sports.

Need to catch up on the major October storylines? We've got you covered.

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information

And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
HOUSTON, TX
WKYC

Game 5 of ALDS between Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees postponed until Tuesday due to weather

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Rain, rain, go away... It's a refrain the Guardians have uttered many times in 2022, with a baseball-most 11 postponements during the regular season plus one more during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees. They are now singing it once again, as Monday's winner-take-all Game 5 has been postponed until Tuesday due to more bad weather in New York.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Stanton, Judge HR, Yankees beat Guards, into ALCS vs Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth, four times in all, while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees rolled into another AL Championship Series matchup with the Houston Astros. “We got our revenge. We’re happy to beat those guys. Now they can watch on TV the next series for us,” Torres said after the Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday night. “It’s nothing personal. Just a little thing about revenge.” Yankees manager Aaron Boone won his gamble by starting Cortes on three days’ rest over Jameson Taillon, making the late switch after Monday night’s rain caused a postponement.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
112K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy