MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Midland County Dept. of Public Health is holding several community clinics in October & November to help you to fight the flu. “An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against flu,” says Fred Yanoski, Health Officer of Midland Co. Dept. of Public Health. “Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone ages six months and up. It is an important preventative tool for people with chronic health conditions, and has also been shown to be life-saving for children who get the flu. Vaccinating pregnant women helps protect them from flu illness and hospitalization, and has been shown to help protect the baby from flu infection for several months after birth.”

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO