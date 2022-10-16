Read full article on original website
Flint Biggby Coffee hosts inaugural trunk-or-treat event
FLINT, Mich. — An event that is perking everybody up is Biggby Coffee hosts first trunk-or-treat event. Families were invited to bring out their kids to wear their costumes, pickup some sweet and coupons from the workers—and also warm up with some free coffee and hot cocoa. Biggby...
Saviour Lutheran Church and Habitat for Humanity hold quilt show and silent auction
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Saviour Lutheran Church and Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity hosted the 20th annual quilt show and silent auction over the weekend. From October 14 to 16, everyone was welcome to view scored quilts and were able to examine hundreds of quilted items. From hand bags to...
Lt. Governor Gilchrist visits Bay City school, pushes for passage of tutoring program
BAY COUNTY, Mich. - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist visited a Bay City-area elementary school to tour the school’s tutoring program. Gilchrist held a roundtable alongside education professionals, students, and parents to discuss a proposed investment in tutoring across the state. Governor Whitmer announced the proposal back in May, deemed...
Midland County Health Department holding flu vaccine clinics throughout the fall
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Midland County Dept. of Public Health is holding several community clinics in October & November to help you to fight the flu. “An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against flu,” says Fred Yanoski, Health Officer of Midland Co. Dept. of Public Health. “Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone ages six months and up. It is an important preventative tool for people with chronic health conditions, and has also been shown to be life-saving for children who get the flu. Vaccinating pregnant women helps protect them from flu illness and hospitalization, and has been shown to help protect the baby from flu infection for several months after birth.”
MISSING woman from Clio area found safe
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – UPDATE: (10/18/22) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says that Lana has been located and is safe. Police are looking for a missing Vienna Twp. Woman. 38-year-old Lana Khzouz was last seen on October 13th. See more details in the post below:. If you have...
WANTED: Police looking for Genesee County man considered armed and dangerous
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a man in the Genesee County area wanted on several felonies. Demario Dontrell Allen is wanted on the following charges:. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to an arrest. Call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) to leave...
Police need help searching suspects in alleged murder of Detroit man
DETROIT, Mich. —Police need help finding the suspects in a murder case in Detroit from November 9, 2020. On November 9, 2020, at around 8:30 p.m., in the 15000 block of Novara St near Rex St in Detroit, Durrell Wright, 32, was sitting in his vehicle when two unknown males approached both sides of his vehicle.
SB I-75 at Parish Rd to have overnight closures to set bridge beams
BAY COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Tuesday there will be overnight closures on southbound I-75 to set bridge beams on Parish Rd. Southbound I-75 will be closed at Parish Rd October 19 to 22, beginning at 7:00 p.m. each evening and reopening by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.
I-75 to have lane closures in Saginaw County on Oct.17-18 for bridge inspection
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete routine bridge inspections on the southbound I-75 lanes of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County. This work will require lane closures Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Please use...
Police investigating homicide in Flint, suspect arrested
FLINT, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday in Flint. Police said that a 36-year-old man from Flint was shot outside a residence at the 2600 block of Prospect St. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and died. 35-year-old...
Dow boys tennis team wins 7th state title in school history
MIDLAND, Mich. - This past weekend, the Dow boys tennis team captured its 7th state championship and its first since 2016. The Chargers also had the added benefit of winning the title on their home court at the Greater Midland Tennis Center.
Flint City Council fails to approve proposed ARPA funding due to lack of quorum
FLINT, Mich. — Flint City Council adjourned their special meeting Monday due to a lack of quorum, delaying the budgeting proposal of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) fund. Flint City Council held a special meeting Monday, October 17, at 5:30 p.m. focusing on the proposed ARPA funding distribution. The...
Are residents included in the proposed ARPA loans? No, but small businesses are
FLINT, Mich. — Some residents are concerned over what seems to be an American Rescue Plan (ARPA) loan option after introducing a new proposed ARPA budget. The big question is if this money is allowed to be spent that way, and if so, what happens to the money once it is paid back to the City of Flint?
POLICE: Shots fired outside Macomb Mall, suspect fled the scene
ROSEVILLE, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting outside Macomb Mall on Sunday. Police said an altercation occurred between two groups of people exiting the mall on October 16, resulting in the suspect allegedly firing several times with an unknown firearm. Police secured the entire mall to ensure the...
Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd commits to Ferris State football, basketball
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd is one of the most versatile high school athletes in the entire state of Michigan. And this week, he will continue to show off that veratility at the college level as he committed to joining the Ferris State football and men's basketball teams.
Hearing scheduled for man accused of killing and mutilating Kevin Bacon
SHIAWASSEE, Mich. — Mark Latunksi, the man accused of killing and mutilating Kevin Bacon, is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday. On October 18, Latunksi will have a murder degree hearing scheduled for 8:00 a.m. at Shiawassee Circuit Court. Back in 2019, Bacon’s body was found in Latunski’s...
Softball all-star game held at Berston Field House
FLINT, Mich. — It was All-Star Day at Berston Field House Sunday. October 16 was the 4th annual softball All-Star game against the Berston Inner-Softball League and the Michigan Army National Guard's All-Stars. The game started at 3:00 p.m. at the softball field. "To be honest, it's huge. It's...
Oakland County man wins nearly $550k jackpot
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County man has won a $549,033 Super Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 52-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Smokers Palace, located at 1768 South Ortonville Road in Ortonville. “I bought two...
Man charged for allegedly killing pregnant woman and two men
SAGINAW, Mich. — The man accused of killing a pregnant woman from Bridgeport and two men from Saginaw was arraigned in court Monday, according to Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office. For reference: Police: 3 killed, 2 injured in Saginaw shooting, pregnant woman killed, baby lives. Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office said...
Judge decides 1st degree murder charge for man who killed Kevin Bacon
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: A judge has decided the Mark Latunski will face a charge of 1st degree murder after a degree hearing. Sentencing will be held on December 15th at 8:30 a.m. _ _ _. The murder degree hearing for Mark Latunski continued for a second day on...
