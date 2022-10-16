Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
What to do if you find a suspicious item along low Heartland rivers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the ongoing drought across the Heartland, one area that has been affected are the rivers. The low water levels are attracting people to come explore the coasts of the rivers where they may stumble on some suspicious items. One person found a gun along...
kbsi23.com
Concerns rise as homicide rate increases in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Within the past eight weeks, three recorded homicides took place in the city of Cape Girardeau. Many are concerned that these deadly crimes are at an increase in 2022. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), the annual average of homicides for Cape...
KFVS12
Man wanted in Union County, Ill.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9s awarded protective vests
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Police Department’s K9 Yuki and Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dax have been awarded bullet and stab protective vests. The vest is a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki’s vest...
westkentuckystar.com
Boaz man flees McCracken deputies, found in Graves home with illegal drugs
A man who fled from McCracken County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning led them to a Graves County home with illegal drugs inside. Deputies investigated a suspicious person along KY 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line. As deputies arrived, the man ran through a creek into Graves County and they lost sight of him.
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police Department to accept unwanted prescription drugs on Oct. 29
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are holding a Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. The public can take potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs to the Jackson Police Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson Police Department located at 202 W. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle
A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
kbsi23.com
Marion, IL man faces drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County, KY
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marion, Illinois man faces drug charges in McCracken County, Kentucky after a traffic stop. Jamey A. Carson 43, of Marion, Ill. faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, no registration receipt, no registration plate and fleeing or evading police.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man charged in 2019 shooting death of teen
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces murder and other charges in the 2019 shooting death of a teenager. Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau is charged with murder in the second degree (felony murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury.
kbsi23.com
Crab Orchard Library takes Outreach Van program to rural areas
PITTSBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – Access to books and library materials is now becoming available to Pittsburg and Coral Springs. Crab Orchard Public Library is providing this access through its Outreach Van initiative. The program will give members of the community a chance to receive free wi-fi and check out...
westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle County Sheriff addresses recent speeding complaints
Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert is addressing recent complaints of speeding and careless driving on HWY 1377. Gilbert posted to Facebook Friday that the Sheriff's Office had received several complaints of speeding that center around travel both before and after school. Gilbert said the complaints identify both student and adult drivers.
kbsi23.com
How to safely use space heaters
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – When the weather starts to change from hot to cold, trying to stay warm is important. But doing it safely matters even more. Many people turn to space heaters as the temperatures change. Jackson Fire Rescue Captain Robert Grief says they can be dangerous if not used correctly.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office: Reidland couple arrested after numerous drugs found
REIDLAND, Ky. (KBSI) – A Reidland couple faces drug charges after detective received numerous complaints alleging illegal drug use and trafficking. Matthew Haralambidis 35, of Bryon Drive in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in marijuana over 8 oz. 2nd offense, possession of a 1st degree controlled substance, possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
PAW Patrol Live! coming to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Cape Girardeau. Mark your calendars for November 15-16 at the Show Me Center. The shows start at 6 p.m. each day. According to a release from VStar Entertainment Group, the Broadway-style performances include...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police investigating homicide as ‘very fragile situation’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to a deadly shooting on Bellevue and Fountain street Saturday evening. The victim, 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa of Cape Girardeau, was found lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Cape Girardeau police are not commenting on specifics on the homicide case.
kbsi23.com
Low water levels expose Tower Rock in Mississippi River
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Hundreds of people gathered this past week as the low water levels exposed the Tower Rock landmark in Perry County. The water levels were so low, you could walk across to the exposed land. It’s something that doesn’t usually happen. Normally the Mississippi River...
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
cilfm.com
Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau
A suspect in a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau has been arrested. Police say 18-year-old Izaiah James Turner was arrested Sunday following the shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the ground. Police said...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motorcycle on Bridge Street for expired vehicle registration in Oct. 14 about 4;45 p.m. Michael J. Young, 55, of Paducah...
Comments / 0