Georgia State

College Football News

Georgia State vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia State vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Wednesday, October 19. Record: Georgia State (2-4), Appalachian State (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach...
247Sports

South Carolina headlines women's college basketball poll AP Top 25 preseason rankings

South Carolina, the reigning women’s basketball national champions, is the unanimous pick for No. 1 in the 2022 preseason AP Top 25. Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five. South Carolina, led by head coach Dawn Staley, is the preseason favorite’s for the third-consecutive year. The Gamecocks gained national attention over the course of the last few years, and earned their second national title in program history, beating UConn, during the 2021-22 season.
ESPN

College football Week 7 recap: Best highlights and takeaways

What a Week 7. In the words of Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, "This is college football at its absolute best." Unless you're on the losing side of things, how could anyone disagree?. From all the monumental upsets that dramatically shifted the College Football Playoff picture to the best plays that...
