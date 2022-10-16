South Carolina, the reigning women’s basketball national champions, is the unanimous pick for No. 1 in the 2022 preseason AP Top 25. Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five. South Carolina, led by head coach Dawn Staley, is the preseason favorite’s for the third-consecutive year. The Gamecocks gained national attention over the course of the last few years, and earned their second national title in program history, beating UConn, during the 2021-22 season.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO