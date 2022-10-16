ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Cape Gazette

Bark on the Boards block party a howling success

The Brandywine SPCA held its annual Bark on the Boards fundraiser Oct. 15 in Rehoboth Beach. The event included a Delmarva DockDogs dog-jumping competition, live entertainment on the Bandstand, vendors and pet adoptions. For more information on the event, go to barkontheboards.org. For more information on the Brandywine SPCA, go...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth’s Lake Gerar is healthy, but slowly filling in

According to Envirotech owner Todd Fritchman, Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach is a vibrant, healthy, environmentally diverse body of water. It’s also going through aquatic succession, he said, which means that it’s slowly filling in from the bottom. Fritchman and his company have been maintaining the lake for...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Lenape Indian Tribe land in Dover added to Del.’s Open Space Program

DOVER, Del. – In an effort to preserve Native land, and maintain a crucial habitat for plants and animals, state and tribal leaders are working together in several different areas across Delaware. One of those areas in particular is found in the heart of Dover at Fork Branch Nature Preserve.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November

A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Art League Holiday Fair Fine Craft Show set Nov. 5-6

The Rehoboth Art League’s 38th Annual Holiday Fair Fine Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6, rain or shine. A variety of artisans will be exhibiting and selling their work, including jewelry, glasswork, ceramics, mixed media, and decorative and wearable fiber creations. Patrons can stroll the campus and find artists throughout the historic Homestead, Chambers Studio, and the Corkran and Tubbs galleries to select the perfect gifts for family, friends and themselves.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22

Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury Fire Dept. celebrating 150th anniversary

47ABC – The Salisbury Fire Department is celebrating its 150th anniversary this Saturday, October 22nd. Deputy Chief Scott joined the morning team to tell us more about this major milestone. The event will begin at 10 am starting with a parade in Downtown Salisbury. The celebration includes firehouse tours,...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes Historical Society to host Boos & Brews Oct. 28

The Lewes Historical Society invites the public to celebrate All-Hallows-Eve at its outdoor event, Boos & Brews from 7 to 10 p.m.., Friday, Oct. 28, on its Shipcarpenter Street campus. As adult trick-or-treat party guests wander the grounds, they will encounter historic figures of the past, and hear ghostly tales...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition

DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Apple Scrapple Festival back in Bridgeville to celebrate 30 years

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Apple Scrapple festival has returned to Delmarva for its 30th Anniversary. “We’re really excited it’s our 30th anniversary, that’s why you’ll see pearls on a pig,” says Karen Johnson, the executive director of Apple Scrapple. If you’re heading to the annual...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
WBOC

New Community Refrigerator in Dover

DOVER, De. -- A community refrigerator has been placed outside the Westside Family Healthcare Clinic in Dover. The fridge is offering 'free food for all' and encourages people in the community to take what they need and leave what they can. The fridge was installed by Planting to Feed, a...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5

The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

A Legacy Lives On at Milford High School

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford school district Board of Education voted to rename Milford High School's auditorium after music teacher, Dr. Gerald W. Thompson, who passed away last year. Several alumni requested the auditorium be named in Thompson's honor. Milford High theatre director, Carissa Meiklejohn, said this is meant to honor...
MILFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

Sussex County Council to Meet at 12:30pm

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday – but beginning at 12:30pm. In Old Business, the Council will decide on an ordinance amendment dealing with affordable rental units and the Sussex County Rental Unit Program. The Council will also hold 4 public hearings during that afternoon session beginning at 1:30pm – two Conditional Use applications and two Change of Zone applications.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

