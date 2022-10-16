The Rehoboth Art League’s 38th Annual Holiday Fair Fine Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6, rain or shine. A variety of artisans will be exhibiting and selling their work, including jewelry, glasswork, ceramics, mixed media, and decorative and wearable fiber creations. Patrons can stroll the campus and find artists throughout the historic Homestead, Chambers Studio, and the Corkran and Tubbs galleries to select the perfect gifts for family, friends and themselves.

