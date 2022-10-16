Elon University women’s soccer blanks William & Mary in seniors’ last regular season game at Rudd Field

George Kirby throws the ball in the first game of the doubleheader against Bryant University on Sunday, March 10, 2019. In a recent article by Bleacher Report, Former Elon baseball pitcher, George Kirby, was ranked as the seventh best rookie for the season. Kirby was drafted back in 2019 in the first round to the Seattle Mariners, making his major league debut May 8. Bleacher Report said he is a building block for the Mariners' long-term plan.

ELON, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO