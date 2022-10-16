Elon University women’s soccer blanks William & Mary in seniors’ last regular season game at Rudd Field

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon defeats North Carolina for first time in program history
Entering the 80th minute, the Elon University men’s soccer team led The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 1-0. Two minutes later, they led by three. Junior forward Jack Dolk, who hadn’t scored a goal all season, was able to find the bottom left corner of the net twice in two minutes. His two goals put the ribbon and bow on the victory gift for head coach Marc Reeves’ birthday.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University volleyball loses in four sets against Towson
Last night, the Elon University volleyball team made history. Leah Daniels’ 16 kills secured her spot as the university's all-time career kills leader. The Phoenix handed an undefeated Towson University squad its first loss of the season in a nail-biting five set match. The Schar Center was covered top to bottom in pink as the Elon community honored breast cancer awareness. A record was broken. An undefeated team had its first taste of defeat. Emotions were high.
Which is the best college in North Carolina? We have a new ranking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former Elon pitcher receives high praise
George Kirby throws the ball in the first game of the doubleheader against Bryant University on Sunday, March 10, 2019. In a recent article by Bleacher Report, Former Elon baseball pitcher, George Kirby, was ranked as the seventh best rookie for the season. Kirby was drafted back in 2019 in the first round to the Seattle Mariners, making his major league debut May 8. Bleacher Report said he is a building block for the Mariners' long-term plan.
balldurham.com
Duke basketball has tie broken with UNC for No. 1 AP Poll ranking
The Duke basketball program knows where it sits in the preseason rankings. North Carolina has another reason to gloat over the Duke basketball program as the Tar Heels were voted as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday afternoon. It was the tenth time...
247Sports
Interview: N.C. A&T RB Bhayshul Tuten named one of the FCS' must-watch players
North Carolina A&T's RB Bhayshul Tuten continues to shine and he put up big numbers this weekend. Thanks to those numbers Stan Becton has taken notice and named Tuten one of the FCS' must-watch players. The success of North Carolina A&T's offense goes hand in hand with the success of...
wallstreetwindow.com
Greensboro Sports Interviews Davis Troxler at “Tee It Up Indoors” the Indoor Golf Facility On Battleground Avenue
GreensboroSports went on a guided tour, going inside, at “Tee It Up Indoors”, along with facility owner, Davis Troxler, for a video they put on Youtube. They went to get the inside and the outside story, on “Tee It Up Indoors”, a popular indoor golf location in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s located on Battleground Avenue. Check out the video.
Winston Salem, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Winston Salem. The North Davidson High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00. The North Davidson High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
Eden, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The West Stokes High School soccer team will have a game with John Motley Morehead High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
alamancenews.com
Eastern inducts 7 into high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame
Eastern Alamance High School added seven new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Keith Spake, Keith Brady, Dr. Deanna Jones, Steve Hobbs, Cliff Thomas, Tee Tee Walters and Makeshia Haith Foust comprised the induction class. They were introduced during halftime of the football game against Roxboro Person on Friday night and then formally inducted Saturday in the school’s auditorium.
alamancenews.com
Burlington golfer is runner-up in County Amateur after playoff
Scott Tarcy liked playing in the Alamance County Amateur so much that he returned for a second go-around. He won the three-day golf tournament, needing a playoff hole to top Wade Boteler of Burlington on Sunday at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane. It marked the most significant victory for...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon Law’s associate director of career development elected to leadership role with Hispanic Bar Association
Krista Contino Saumby first joined Elon University School of Law as a career counselor in June, and now, she is taking on a new leadership role with the Hispanic National Bar Association, the country’s largest professional organization representing and advocating on behalf of Hispanic attorneys. In September, the associate...
Meet the North Carolina woman behind the stunning new murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural that artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. […]
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
carolinajournal.com
Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest
An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
The Devil’s Tramping Ground: Mysteries swirl around this barren spot in central N.C.
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The ground is barren in the center. Even the crabgrass struggles to grow. Legend says nothing can thrive on this patch in the woods of Chatham County. It’s been this way for generations. For hundreds of years. Forever, they say. This is the Devil’s...
North Carolina sues toxic foam manufacturers over contamination at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed a new lawsuit targeting the companies that make a fire suppressant foam containing toxic chemicals that have contaminated Piedmont Triad International Airport. The attorney general has also filed a lawsuit connected to contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air […]
Comments / 0