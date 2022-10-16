Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Connie Hendricks, 64, of Kuttawa, formerly of Cadiz
Graveside Services for 64 year old Connie Lane Hendricks of Kuttawa formerly of Cadiz will be Thursday, October 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Little River Cemetery. Burial will follow in the Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and from 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Thursday...
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 2 #7
Saturday was a spectacular day in downtown Cadiz for the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival. Check out this video showing the food, fun, and festivity of this year’s event.
wkdzradio.com
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
German POWs filled gap on Christian County farms during WWII
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
wkdzradio.com
Rick Chidester, 73 of Eddyville
Son – Todd (Mary) Crites, Sturgis, Mich. Rick was the owner of Malloy's Korner Market in Lyon County and formerly owned Handy Korner Market in Rockcastle. He was also a sports commentator for WKDZ.
wkdzradio.com
Joseph Ferrell, 54 of Elkton
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 54-year-old Joseph Allen Ferrell, of Elkton. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
wkdzradio.com
Katherine Lawson, 88, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 88-year-old Katherine Scott Lawson of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, October 18, at 1:00 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 until 1 at the funeral home. Survivors include her two sons. Wayne Stokes...
wkdzradio.com
Richard “Mouse” Bradley, 71 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year-old Richard “Mouse” Maurice Bradley, of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, October 19 at 1:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
Murray Ledger & Times
Sikes, Haigh appear in Circuit Court
MURRAY – A Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and a Murray man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder both appeared in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV driven by 77-year-old Bettie Williams was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle while she was turning the heat on and hit a utility pole.
14news.com
New recovery center helping people with long-term tornado aftermath opens
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A recovery center held a ribbon cutting Tuesday. The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee is a group of agencies and organizations working to assist with the long-term recovery of Dawson Springs and. Hopkins County following the December 2021 Tornado. Tuesday they held a ribbon...
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
wkdzradio.com
Gas Prices Down Slightly Over Past Week
After three-plus weeks of increasing gas prices in west central Kentucky, gas prices are opening up a bit lower than last. Per the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, the regional average has fallen five cents per gallon — going from $3.45 to $3.40. This time last year, however,...
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville leaders take on Alex’s Challenge: ‘Spend a day in my wheels’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Alex Johnson is on a mission to change the way communities approach accessibility for disabled citizens. On Oct. 4, that mission brought him to Clarksville, where he challenged local leaders to spend a day in his wheels. Mayor Joe Pitts, along with nine city employees and...
wkdzradio.com
Douglas Haskins, 66 of Elkton
Funeral services for 66-year-old Douglas Lee Haskins of Elkton will be Tuesday, October 25 at 1pm at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 to 1 at the funeral home.
wkdzradio.com
Large Turnout For Christian County FFA Halloween Event
Hundreds of children experienced agriculture and had a chance to do some trick or treating during the first Christian County FFA Halloween Ag Adventures. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says the event at Agriculture Exposition Center went off without a hitch thanks for great planning by Christian County FFA officers and members.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County FFA Hosting Halloween Ag Adventures
The Christian County FFA Chapter is inviting the community to enjoy a fun night of activities Tuesday, October 18, at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center. Christian County FFA member Linsley Cansler says there will be a fun night of activities for anyone to enjoy. FFA member Caleb Moss says...
wkdzradio.com
V.J. Hadden, 84 of Trenton
Funeral services for 84-year-old V.J. Hadden of Trenton will be Tuesday, October 18 at 3pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the funeral home.
Comments / 0