Cadiz, KY

wkdzradio.com

Connie Hendricks, 64, of Kuttawa, formerly of Cadiz

Graveside Services for 64 year old Connie Lane Hendricks of Kuttawa formerly of Cadiz will be Thursday, October 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Little River Cemetery. Burial will follow in the Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and from 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Thursday...
KUTTAWA, KY
wkdzradio.com

VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 2 #7

Saturday was a spectacular day in downtown Cadiz for the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival. Check out this video showing the food, fun, and festivity of this year’s event.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

German POWs filled gap on Christian County farms during WWII

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Rick Chidester, 73 of Eddyville

Son – Todd (Mary) Crites, Sturgis, Mich. Rick was the owner of Malloy's Korner Market in Lyon County and formerly owned Handy Korner Market in Rockcastle. He was also a sports commentator for WKDZ.
EDDYVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Joseph Ferrell, 54 of Elkton

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 54-year-old Joseph Allen Ferrell, of Elkton. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
ELKTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing

A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Katherine Lawson, 88, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 88-year-old Katherine Scott Lawson of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, October 18, at 1:00 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 until 1 at the funeral home. Survivors include her two sons. Wayne Stokes...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Richard “Mouse” Bradley, 71 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 71-year-old Richard “Mouse” Maurice Bradley, of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, October 19 at 1:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Sikes, Haigh appear in Circuit Court

MURRAY – A Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and a Murray man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder both appeared in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.
MURRAY, KY
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV driven by 77-year-old Bettie Williams was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle while she was turning the heat on and hit a utility pole.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
BRENTWOOD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly Over Past Week

After three-plus weeks of increasing gas prices in west central Kentucky, gas prices are opening up a bit lower than last. Per the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, the regional average has fallen five cents per gallon — going from $3.45 to $3.40. This time last year, however,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Douglas Haskins, 66 of Elkton

Funeral services for 66-year-old Douglas Lee Haskins of Elkton will be Tuesday, October 25 at 1pm at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 to 1 at the funeral home.
ELKTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Large Turnout For Christian County FFA Halloween Event

Hundreds of children experienced agriculture and had a chance to do some trick or treating during the first Christian County FFA Halloween Ag Adventures. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says the event at Agriculture Exposition Center went off without a hitch thanks for great planning by Christian County FFA officers and members.
wkdzradio.com

Christian County FFA Hosting Halloween Ag Adventures

The Christian County FFA Chapter is inviting the community to enjoy a fun night of activities Tuesday, October 18, at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center. Christian County FFA member Linsley Cansler says there will be a fun night of activities for anyone to enjoy. FFA member Caleb Moss says...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

V.J. Hadden, 84 of Trenton

Funeral services for 84-year-old V.J. Hadden of Trenton will be Tuesday, October 18 at 3pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the funeral home.
TRENTON, KY

