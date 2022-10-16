The Metaverse is a virtual world with a million possibilities. Almost every industry can attain a corner in the realms of the Metaverse. Much recently, technological advancement brought about around the pandemic-era world has altered the way industries market their products. In 2003, the Second Life platform came along, intending to create digital avatars that would perform the same activities as a human, but in a digital world, it immediately got quite popular. Apart from its popularity back then, the technology back then was not as advanced as now to justify the existence of an actual parallel world.

