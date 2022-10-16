Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
Latest Robotics Research Releases ‘Hora’: A Single Policy Capable of Rotating Diverse Objects With a Dexterous Robot Hand
In this article, UC Berkeley and Meta researchers demonstrate how an adaptive controller can be trained to rotate various objects over the z-axis using the fingers of a multi-fingered robot hand. They called it ‘Hora’: a single policy capable of rotating diverse objects with a dexterous robot hand. Hora is trained entirely in simulation and directly deployed in the real world.
techaiapp.com
Machine learning accelerates development of advanced manufacturing techniques
Despite the remarkable technological advances that fill our lives today, the ways we work with the metals that underlie these developments haven’t changed significantly in thousands of years. This is true of everything from the metal rods, tubes, and cubes that provide cars and trucks with their shape, strength, and fuel economy, to wires that move electrical energy in everything from motors to undersea cables.
techaiapp.com
AI material that learns behaviors and adapts to changing conditions
Just like a pianist who learns to play their instrument without looking at the keys or a basketball player who puts in countless hours to throw a seemingly effortless jump shot, UCLA mechanical engineers have designed a new class of material that can learn behaviors over time and develop a “muscle memory” of its own, allowing for real-time adaptation to changing external forces.
nextbigfuture.com
DARPA Wireless Power Beaming
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
Collegiate Times
How extracurriculars can enhance an engineering student’s life
It can be daunting walking into the first lecture class of the semester, where the professor skips the syllabus review and goes straight into explaining advanced equations that “should be a review.” It can be difficult to stay in the library way past bedtime while roommates and friends are out making memories. It can be stressful working on complex problems and projects devoid of creativity that seemingly no one can understand.
Revealing the Possibilities for Educational Institutions in the Metaverse
The Metaverse is a virtual world with a million possibilities. Almost every industry can attain a corner in the realms of the Metaverse. Much recently, technological advancement brought about around the pandemic-era world has altered the way industries market their products. In 2003, the Second Life platform came along, intending to create digital avatars that would perform the same activities as a human, but in a digital world, it immediately got quite popular. Apart from its popularity back then, the technology back then was not as advanced as now to justify the existence of an actual parallel world.
Control Engineering
Machine, device learning on the edge
Microcontrollers, miniature computers that can run simple commands, are the basis for billions of connected devices, from internet-of-things (IoT) devices to sensors in automobiles. But cheap, low-power microcontrollers have extremely limited memory and no operating system, making it challenging to train artificial intelligence models on “edge devices” that work independently from central computing resources.
One Texas University Getting 'Dog-Like' Delivery Robots
The four-legged robots will be coming to the university early next year.
The Shortcomings of Computer-controlled Robots
Employing computers in automation gave rise to what we now acknowledge as computer-controlled robots. They are machines integrated into a self-governing system that is controlled by interfacing them with personal computers—the integral parts of the robots that contain both the control and the task programs that the robots need to function.
3printr.com
Authentise introduces Digital Design Warehouse
Authentise, the leader in data-driven manufacturing & workflow tools, has released a major new product to simplify how digital designs are shared. The Digital Design Warehouse will help organizations create more cohesive additive manufacturing initiatives by bringing insights from disparate silos into full view across all teams. The platform allows...
qualityassurancemag.com
Mars Appoints Dr. Abigail Stevenson Chief Science Officer
LONDON — Mars announced the appointment of Dr. Abigail Stevenson as Chief Science Officer (CSO). In her new role, Dr. Stevenson will champion Mars' involvement in global, cutting-edge science discovery. She will drive external partnerships with academia, non-governmental organizations and peers; help build the pipeline of leading science and technology talent at Mars; and provide leadership of the Mars Science Leadership Team, reporting to Nici Bush, Vice President of Science and Technology for Mars.
Vox
AI art looks way too European
In late September, OpenAI made its DALL-E 2 AI art generator widely available to the public, allowing anyone with a computer to make one of those striking, slightly bizarre images that seem to be floating around the internet more and more these days. DALL-E 2 is by no means the first AI art generator to open to the public (the competing AI art models Stable Diffusion and Midjourney also launched this year), but it comes with a strong pedigree: Its cousin, the text-generating model known as GPT-3 — itself the subject of much intrigue and multiple gimmicky stories — was also developed by OpenAI.
Phys.org
Emerging technologies to improve thermometry reliability
In a recent paper co-authored by researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Research Council of Canada and Graham Machin, National Physical Laboratory Senior Fellow, the research team presented an overview of emerging thermometry technologies. Although some of these are in an early stage of development, they have the potential to provide reliable (and indeed traceable) temperatures in the measurement setting. The research was published in Measurement Science and Technology.
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Technology
Tech careers include those in hardware, software, design, and research and development. You can specialize by industry or function: tech development, security, or support. Technology degrees differ by their scope, cost, and career outcome. Tech internships can provide practical experience, mentorship, and on-the-job training. Technology can help make people and...
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look at a Tank Simulator from the 1970s Powered by a Raspberry Pi Computer
Before Rheinmetall’s Lynx 120 existed, there was this tank simulator from the 1970s that is actually powered by a Raspberry Pi computer. It can be found at the Military Museum in Full, Switzerland and is the last known example worldwide. Just getting set up to use it requires one to wear a throat microphone and heaset before getting into the metal container.
daystech.org
KesselsKramer Rebrands University of Amsterdam’s New Computer Science and AI Department
The University of Amsterdam has opened a brand new laptop science and synthetic intelligence division on its science campus, known as Lab42. The function of the brand new constructing is to construct a bridge between the college and tech start-ups, and create the muse for a brand new group. KesselsKramer dived deep into the world of laptop science and algorithms to model this new residence of innovators.
Stellar Appoints Renaud Casanova as CTO to Accelerate Technology Innovation in the Next Stage of Growth
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Stellar, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, today announced the appointment of Renaud Casanova as Chief Technology Officer and member of Stellar’s executive team, effective September 19, 2022. Mr. Casanova is a technology leader with more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth businesses. He brings deep expertise in product strategy, engineering, data, and IT and will help drive Stellar’s next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005023/en/ Renaud Casanova, former VP of Product and Engineering at Enjoy Technology, joins Stellar to transform the company’s technology-driven marketplace. (Photo: Renaud Casanova)
3DPrint.com
Sidus Space’s Hybrid 3D Printed Satellites to Get AI Software
In the New Space industry, a revived generation of space companies is tapping into plenty of unexplored opportunities, private funding, advances in next-generation technology, and a renewed interest in space from the global public. One of this decade’s thriving startups is satellite maker Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU). Operating as a contractor for public and private sector satellite and exploration services for ten years, the business is uprooting a multibillion-dollar satellite market.
AMP Robotics Develops Industry’s First AI-Powered System for Recovery of Film and Flexible Packaging
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industry, is developing an AI-powered automation solution to improve recovery of film and flexible packaging. This first-of-its-kind innovation for materials recovery facilities (MRFs) aims to tackle the persistent challenge of film contamination. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005267/en/ AI is laying the groundwork to reduce the contamination burden on MRFs and scale the recycling of film and flexible packaging. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Digital Trends
Watch out models, the AI revolution is coming for your jobs too
New AI image-generation systems make headlines every day but that revolution started many years ago. Now one of the most established services for AI face generation has expanded its offering to include full body images. An early use of computer-made faces was for news stories, video games, and documentaries when a person was needed to convey an idea or represent an unknown individual for which no photo was available. Keeping a stock library of faces isn’t too difficult for an agency but standing poses are harder since the type of clothing affects the possible uses of the images. In the past, one or more models would need to be hired for these types of shots.
Comments / 0