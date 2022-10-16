Children’s Museum at Navy Pier celebrates 40 years of play and learning

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier celebrated its 40th anniversary over the weekend, during which time the museum said it has welcomed nearly 15 million children.

The Children’s Museum opened in response to cuts in arts programming in Chicago schools, when several members of the Junior League of Chicago joined forces with the Education Resource Center, Columbia College , and Loyola University .

Their goal: to create a community for children and their caregivers, with the foundation of play and learning.

The museum is known for its massive exhibits, including the Cloud Buster — a 37-foot-high, climbable structure perched above the Navy Pier Family Pavilion.

A photo from the museum's opening shows former Illinois officials and lawmakers alongside then-Chicago Children's Museum President Dianne Sautter and then-Chicago Children's Museum Board Chair Karen Harrison. Photo credit Chicago Children's Museum

Fifteen permanent exhibits are found across all three floors of the Chicago Children’s Museum. In addition to the Cloud Buster, the museum is also home to a 36-foot-long model of a dinosaur found by Paul Sereno, a paleontologist with the University of Chicago .

An adult ticket for admission into the Chicago Children's Museum in Oct. 1995. Photo credit Chicago Children's Museum

On Sunday, admission to the museum was only $4 for children. “Forty is the new 4,” the museum wrote in its release.

