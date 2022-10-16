Children’s Museum at Navy Pier celebrates 40 years of play and learning
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier celebrated its 40th anniversary over the weekend, during which time the museum said it has welcomed nearly 15 million children.
The Children’s Museum opened in response to cuts in arts programming in Chicago schools, when several members of the Junior League of Chicago joined forces with the Education Resource Center, Columbia College , and Loyola University .
Their goal: to create a community for children and their caregivers, with the foundation of play and learning.
The museum is known for its massive exhibits, including the Cloud Buster — a 37-foot-high, climbable structure perched above the Navy Pier Family Pavilion.
Fifteen permanent exhibits are found across all three floors of the Chicago Children’s Museum. In addition to the Cloud Buster, the museum is also home to a 36-foot-long model of a dinosaur found by Paul Sereno, a paleontologist with the University of Chicago .
On Sunday, admission to the museum was only $4 for children. “Forty is the new 4,” the museum wrote in its release.
