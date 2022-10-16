ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Children’s Museum at Navy Pier celebrates 40 years of play and learning

By Judson Richards
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0koHnc_0ibXXPUt00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier celebrated its 40th anniversary over the weekend, during which time the museum said it has welcomed nearly 15 million children.

The Children’s Museum opened in response to cuts in arts programming in Chicago schools, when several members of the Junior League of Chicago joined forces with the Education Resource Center, Columbia College , and Loyola University .

Their goal: to create a community for children and their caregivers, with the foundation of play and learning.

The museum is known for its massive exhibits, including the Cloud Buster — a 37-foot-high, climbable structure perched above the Navy Pier Family Pavilion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vO1sU_0ibXXPUt00
A photo from the museum's opening shows former Illinois officials and lawmakers alongside then-Chicago Children's Museum President Dianne Sautter and then-Chicago Children's Museum Board Chair Karen Harrison. Photo credit Chicago Children's Museum

Fifteen permanent exhibits are found across all three floors of the Chicago Children’s Museum. In addition to the Cloud Buster, the museum is also home to a 36-foot-long model of a dinosaur found by Paul Sereno, a paleontologist with the University of Chicago .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdJpz_0ibXXPUt00
An adult ticket for admission into the Chicago Children's Museum in Oct. 1995. Photo credit Chicago Children's Museum

On Sunday, admission to the museum was only $4 for children. “Forty is the new 4,” the museum wrote in its release.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Crusader Newspaper

YWCA of NWI Hosts “Sold Out” Circle Of Friends Gala

This past weekend, the YWCA of NWI hosted its annual Circle of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and the circle of friends and supporters was larger than ever. The pandemic forced organizers to hold the event virtually the past two years, so the anticipation of this in-person occasion was high. Hundreds attended in support of the organization, which champions women empowerment and the elimination of racism. The gala was hosted by celebrities Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father, DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago Club Steppin’.
GARY, IN
NBC Chicago

Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums

With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Where Chicago’s White Population Has Grown

The story of Chicago’s post-World War II white flight is well known. In 1950, almost every neighborhood outside the South Side Black Belt was more than 90 percent white. Within twenty years, neighborhoods such as East Garfield Park and Greater Grand Crossing were 90 percent Black. Since the 1990s,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ComEd hosting career fair Tuesday at United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is welcoming more than 2,000 students to the United Center on Tuesday to learn about careers in clean energy.The career day event is meant to encourage high school students to consider jobs in the energy sector.The event will feature interactive exhibits, college representatives, scholarship information, and a look at growing positions with the company.ComEd hopes the career day will ensure future workers to take over the new clean energy jobs in the pipeline.
CHICAGO, IL
wciu.com

Chicago Food To Go 10/20, 10/22 & 10/23: Tacos, Sausage, and More!

This week on Chicago Food To Go, as the colder weather moves in, we're showing you some restaurants whose food will comfort you and take a much-needed bite out of the cold. Contemporary American, Tavern Fare, Whole Roasted Chicken and Fish. Social: @kaiser_tiger_chicago. Location: West Loop. American, Gastropub, Bar, Beer...
fox32chicago.com

Preckwinkle announces return of ambulance runs at Chicago's Provident Hospital

CHICAGO - Provident Hospital in Chicago will resume ambulance runs this week. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle made the announcement Tuesday morning. The hospital stopped taking ambulances 11 years ago because of budget cuts. Since then, patients have been re-directed to other hospitals nearby. Cook County Health Officials says...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy