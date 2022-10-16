Read full article on original website
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
We need to talk about the Vikings Plus-Sized Punter
He’s been affectionately named “The Plus-Sized Punter” by the voice of the Vikings Paul Allen due to his 6-foot, 3-inch, 245 pound frame, but it’s the rookie’s on field performance that continues to turn heads throughout the NFL. His name is Ryan Wright and he’s...
CBS Sports Pumps Brakes on Vikings Hype
The Vikings started their season with an almost perfect record, despite the significant shifts in the offseason with a regime and culture change, including implementing new schemes on both sides of the ball. Nobody expected the team to come out of the gates that hot. However, CBS Sports pumped the...
Kirk Cousins gets icy on the flight home from Miami
After the Minnesota Vikings’ win in London over the New Orleans Saints, left tackle Christian Darrisaw put his icy chain on quarterback Kirk Cousins and it went viral. It was an element of fun and camaraderie that we hadn’t seen under Mike Zimmer who was more of a strictly business, no-nonsense kind of coach.
Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼
In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
SkySports
Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins QB preparing to start Week Seven game against Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained...
NBC Miami
Still Perfect: Miami Dolphins to Honor Undefeated 1972 Team at Sunday's Game
Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins will culminate a week-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of what hadn’t happened before and has not taken place since: a National Football League team going undefeated for an entire season. The 1972 Dolphins will be honored during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Top 30 big man Dennis Evans picks Minnesota
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson has landed the biggest -- both literally and figuratively -- recruit of his stint as the head coach of his alma mater on Monday night when seven-footer Dennis Evans of Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest who ranks No. 27 nationally in the class of 2023 told 247Sports that he'll be a Gopher.
Yardbarker
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on 6-0 start: 'This isn't good enough'
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL's only unbeaten team heading into Week 7 of the 2022 season. Sitting with a perfect 6-0 record ahead of the Eagles' bye week, one would imagine head coach Nick Sirianni would be content with the results so far. However, when he spoke with reporters this week, Sirianni relayed a different message.
Steelers open as 7-point underdogs to Dolphins this week
Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off the biggest upset of the season when they pulled off a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to snap a four-game losing streak. But according to the folks at Tipico Sportsbook, the Steelers will once again be an underdog this week against the Miami Dolphins.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 takeaways after Week 6 win over Dolphins
The Minnesota Vikings continued to roll, booking their fourth straight win after beating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on the road in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. This win propelled the Vikings to solo first place in the NFC West and just a game behind the unbeaten Eagles in their conference. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Vikings’ victory in Week 6.
The Vikings Top Defensive Performers at Dolphins, per PFF
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, 24-16, in a game where defense stole the show, to a degree. Minnesota’s offense played poorly for much of the 1st Half — and almost all of the 3rd Quarter — but did just enough not to fully disappoint. The Vikings defense played its best game of 2022, putting pressure on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater all day.
The perfect, unbeaten '72 Dolphins knew how losses felt
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dick LeBeau has seen plenty in his football life. He spent six decades in the NFL as a player and coach. Made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator. And he helped beat the 1972 Miami Dolphins. Yes, those perfect, unbeaten Dolphins. They lost. Three times. All in the preseason, including the exhibition opener to the Detroit Lions — 31-23, a game where LeBeau jumped in front of a pass intended for Miami tight end Jim Mandich and made a one-handed interception in the final moments to seal the victory. That’s right. The team finished 17-0 but technically started 0-1.
