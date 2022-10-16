ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
VikingsTerritory

CBS Sports Pumps Brakes on Vikings Hype

The Vikings started their season with an almost perfect record, despite the significant shifts in the offseason with a regime and culture change, including implementing new schemes on both sides of the ball. Nobody expected the team to come out of the gates that hot. However, CBS Sports pumped the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼

In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SkySports

Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins QB preparing to start Week Seven game against Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Miami

Still Perfect: Miami Dolphins to Honor Undefeated 1972 Team at Sunday's Game

Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins will culminate a week-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of what hadn’t happened before and has not taken place since: a National Football League team going undefeated for an entire season. The 1972 Dolphins will be honored during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Top 30 big man Dennis Evans picks Minnesota

Minnesota coach Ben Johnson has landed the biggest -- both literally and figuratively -- recruit of his stint as the head coach of his alma mater on Monday night when seven-footer Dennis Evans of Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest who ranks No. 27 nationally in the class of 2023 told 247Sports that he'll be a Gopher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on 6-0 start: 'This isn't good enough'

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL's only unbeaten team heading into Week 7 of the 2022 season. Sitting with a perfect 6-0 record ahead of the Eagles' bye week, one would imagine head coach Nick Sirianni would be content with the results so far. However, when he spoke with reporters this week, Sirianni relayed a different message.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 takeaways after Week 6 win over Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings continued to roll, booking their fourth straight win after beating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on the road in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. This win propelled the Vikings to solo first place in the NFC West and just a game behind the unbeaten Eagles in their conference. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Vikings’ victory in Week 6.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Top Defensive Performers at Dolphins, per PFF

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, 24-16, in a game where defense stole the show, to a degree. Minnesota’s offense played poorly for much of the 1st Half — and almost all of the 3rd Quarter — but did just enough not to fully disappoint. The Vikings defense played its best game of 2022, putting pressure on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater all day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The perfect, unbeaten '72 Dolphins knew how losses felt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dick LeBeau has seen plenty in his football life. He spent six decades in the NFL as a player and coach. Made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator. And he helped beat the 1972 Miami Dolphins. Yes, those perfect, unbeaten Dolphins. They lost. Three times. All in the preseason, including the exhibition opener to the Detroit Lions — 31-23, a game where LeBeau jumped in front of a pass intended for Miami tight end Jim Mandich and made a one-handed interception in the final moments to seal the victory. That’s right. The team finished 17-0 but technically started 0-1.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy