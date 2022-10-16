ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Temps tumble overnight; Wintry mix possible Monday

By Alexis Walters
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds increase and an isolated shower is possible late Sunday. Temperatures tumble to the upper 30s and low 40s by Monday morning. With gusty winds, it’ll likely feel even colder!

We see our first chance of a wintry mix in the forecast Monday night into early Tuesday morning with another shot early Wednesday.

Any snowflakes are not expected to accumulate.

Temperatures range about 15-20° BELOW average around that time. Find your winter jackets.

A freeze watch is issued starting Monday evening through Tuesday morning for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Geauga, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

After a brief chill, seasonal temps return late week. Check out next weekend, fabulous fall weather on tap!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

