ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Gurriel's Bat Woke Up at a Perfect Time for the Houston Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOAqE_0ibXXAVE00

With José Altuve slumping, Yuli Gurriel has stepped in, countering the struggles atop the order.

Yuli Gurriel wasn't the same player this season. Coming off a career year, he posted his worst OPS+ in a full season in 2022 since his Major League debut in 2016.

The Houston Astros first baseman may not return next year, pending the franchise's plans at his position. But in three postseason games, Gurriel has shown there's still something left in the tank on the biggest stage of the season.

Gurriel went 6-for-15 against Seattle pitching and clubbed one home run in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. But he also didn't walk nor strike out. The 38-year-old put all his outcomes in play.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With a hot start, Gurriel along with Jeremy Peña picked up consistent bats in response to José Altuve going hitless through three contests. Altuve won't ever lose his starting job to the likes of Aledmys Díaz or his spot atop the order, but Peña was the hero Saturday and the catalyst to Yordan Álvarez's success .

Gurriel has started at first base in all three games for the Astros. Trey Mancini has slid into the designated hitter spot for two of those and hasn't shown enough life to take a start from Gurriel.

Piecing together more consistent play in the postseason, Gurriel is increasing his chances of a more fruitful contract this winter, if retirement isn't his next decision.

Time appeared to be on Gurriel's side last season, but after a forgetful year, his career is nearing an end. The first baseman has show improvements, but it's a question of 'if' he would continue with another franchise, if Houston doesn't re-sign him.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS

Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly make decision on manager Dave Roberts

It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be overreacting to their Waterloo moment. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports this week that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to return for the 2023 season. Harris adds that Roberts would be starting a three-year contract extension that he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
Cleveland.com

Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros

NEW YORK – Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, setting up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. With two on and two outs...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Houston Texans make major change

Even though the Houston Texans actually won their most recent game before their off week this week, the team has still been struggling mightily the past several seasons, going just 1-3-1 so far this year, 3-14 last year and 3-13 the year before. As a result, it looks like the team is making a major change at the executive level.
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
494
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy