Gurriel's Bat Woke Up at a Perfect Time for the Houston Astros

With José Altuve slumping, Yuli Gurriel has stepped in, countering the struggles atop the order.

Yuli Gurriel wasn't the same player this season. Coming off a career year, he posted his worst OPS+ in a full season in 2022 since his Major League debut in 2016.

The Houston Astros first baseman may not return next year, pending the franchise's plans at his position. But in three postseason games, Gurriel has shown there's still something left in the tank on the biggest stage of the season.

Gurriel went 6-for-15 against Seattle pitching and clubbed one home run in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. But he also didn't walk nor strike out. The 38-year-old put all his outcomes in play.

With a hot start, Gurriel along with Jeremy Peña picked up consistent bats in response to José Altuve going hitless through three contests. Altuve won't ever lose his starting job to the likes of Aledmys Díaz or his spot atop the order, but Peña was the hero Saturday and the catalyst to Yordan Álvarez's success .

Gurriel has started at first base in all three games for the Astros. Trey Mancini has slid into the designated hitter spot for two of those and hasn't shown enough life to take a start from Gurriel.

Piecing together more consistent play in the postseason, Gurriel is increasing his chances of a more fruitful contract this winter, if retirement isn't his next decision.

Time appeared to be on Gurriel's side last season, but after a forgetful year, his career is nearing an end. The first baseman has show improvements, but it's a question of 'if' he would continue with another franchise, if Houston doesn't re-sign him.

