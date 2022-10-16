Read full article on original website
Related
China has stopped sales of LNG to Europe to make sure its own households have enough gas for the winter, report says
China has been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, which faces an energy crunch after Russia squeezed flows of its exports to the region.
Electric vehicles have a charging access problem. These companies are working to solve it
Electric vehicles are harder to charge when you live in a rental or multifamily dwelling. Here’s how charging infrastructure can be built out to encourage wider adoption.
US News and World Report
Hyundai Motor and Kia Warn $2 Billion Engine Provision to Hit Q3 Earnings
SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Corp will book a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion) provision in their third-quarter results as they continue to suffer the effects of engine recalls from years ago, they said on Tuesday. The costs, of which Hyundai accounted for 1.36 trillion won...
The EU is considering shelling out 40 billion euros to quell energy inflation as supply shortages continue
The European Union is considering shelling out 40 billion euros to help homes and businesses amid energy inflation. Those funds will come out of a 500 billion euro budget earmarked to help consumers and businesses during the energy crisis. The aid will particularly come into play this winter, when supply...
Jalopnik
Stellantis Is Considering Pulling out of China
The world’s largest car market is becoming a tough place to do business for legacy automakers. So much so that some are considering leaving the Chinese market entirely. Bloomberg reports that Stellantis is the latest automaker considering leaving China over business difficulties. The problem it seems is China’s homegrown...
The EU is trying to cut off billions in funding for one of Putin’s last remaining European allies
The EU is accusing one of Putin's closest European allies of democratic backsliding. The European Union is moving to cut off funds to Hungary after accusing its leader, prime minister Viktor Orbán, of eroding the country’s democracy and ruling as an autocrat, further isolating one of the continent’s last Putin supporters.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
China is facing a full-blown debt crisis with $8 trillion at risk as Xi Jinping eyes an unprecedented 3rd term
A mounting level of local debt in China poses another threat to an already-slowing economy, as Xi Jinping settles in for a third term.
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
Russia is making excuses for why it can't stop US-made HIMARS from shredding its military in Ukraine
Some Russian commentators say a secret feature makes HIMARS rockets hard to target, but Russia's military shortcomings are no secret.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Joe Biden says Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes for Britain's 'super-wealthy' was a 'mistake' as the UK prime minister battles to stay in power
The US president said the decision to abandon $50 billion of unfunded tax cuts aimed at the UK's highest earners was "predictable."
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
rigzone.com
Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
Ex-RAF Pilots Lured to Train Chinese Military, U.K. Says
China has recruited as many as 30 former fighter and helicopter pilots from Britain to pass on their knowledge to the People’s Liberation Army, according to officials in Britain’s Defense Ministry. One official told Sky News that the poached pilots—some of them enticed by contracts as lucrative as $270,000 a year—posed “a threat” to British national security. Third-party headhunters have been approaching British pilots since 2019 but have stepped up their efforts as pandemic restrictions have eased in recent months, an official said. A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry told The New York Times that “decisive steps” were being taken to curb the headhunting of British pilots, some of whom flew for the Royal Air Force. There is no evidence yet that any ex-pilots have broken the Official Secrets Act in providing services to China, but the ministry on Tuesday issued a rare “threat alert” to warn active and retired military personnel against the practice. It was unclear how many other current or former British military personnel are being targeted by Chinese interests, but as one source said to Sky News: “It is certainly more than just a trickle.”Read it at Sky News
U.K. trying to stop China from recruiting ex-pilots "to understand the capabilities" of Britain's Air Force
London — The U.K. government said on Tuesday it was taking "decisive steps" against a Chinese recruitment effort to bring in former and serving British air force pilots to train its military personnel. While British military personnel frequently take part in training exercises with foreign armies, any collusion by ex-pilots with China — which London has dubbed the "number one threat" to domestic and global security — poses a serious concern.
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Finland PM: Wide political support for Russia border fence
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s prime minister said Tuesday she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country’s border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials. “It is a question of securing...
Comments / 0