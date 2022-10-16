ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Hyundai Motor and Kia Warn $2 Billion Engine Provision to Hit Q3 Earnings

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Corp will book a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion) provision in their third-quarter results as they continue to suffer the effects of engine recalls from years ago, they said on Tuesday. The costs, of which Hyundai accounted for 1.36 trillion won...
Jalopnik

Stellantis Is Considering Pulling out of China

The world’s largest car market is becoming a tough place to do business for legacy automakers. So much so that some are considering leaving the Chinese market entirely. Bloomberg reports that Stellantis is the latest automaker considering leaving China over business difficulties. The problem it seems is China’s homegrown...
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
rigzone.com

Diesel Hits Chaos Mode

The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
TheDailyBeast

Ex-RAF Pilots Lured to Train Chinese Military, U.K. Says

China has recruited as many as 30 former fighter and helicopter pilots from Britain to pass on their knowledge to the People’s Liberation Army, according to officials in Britain’s Defense Ministry. One official told Sky News that the poached pilots—some of them enticed by contracts as lucrative as $270,000 a year—posed “a threat” to British national security. Third-party headhunters have been approaching British pilots since 2019 but have stepped up their efforts as pandemic restrictions have eased in recent months, an official said. A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry told The New York Times that “decisive steps” were being taken to curb the headhunting of British pilots, some of whom flew for the Royal Air Force. There is no evidence yet that any ex-pilots have broken the Official Secrets Act in providing services to China, but the ministry on Tuesday issued a rare “threat alert” to warn active and retired military personnel against the practice. It was unclear how many other current or former British military personnel are being targeted by Chinese interests, but as one source said to Sky News: “It is certainly more than just a trickle.”Read it at Sky News
CBS News

U.K. trying to stop China from recruiting ex-pilots "to understand the capabilities" of Britain's Air Force

London — The U.K. government said on Tuesday it was taking "decisive steps" against a Chinese recruitment effort to bring in former and serving British air force pilots to train its military personnel. While British military personnel frequently take part in training exercises with foreign armies, any collusion by ex-pilots with China — which London has dubbed the "number one threat" to domestic and global security — poses a serious concern.
The Independent

Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
