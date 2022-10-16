ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

country1037fm.com

Video: Bluefish Blitz Leads To Thousands Of Fish On North Carolina Beach

Last weekend at Ocracoke visitors got to witness are startling but completely normal phenomenon. The so-called bluefish blitz was responsible for hundreds of fish flopping around the North Carolina shores. The fish literally throw themselves onto the beach and in the water, it looks as though they are being churned around in a washing machine. Ultimately it led to hundreds perhaps thousands of dead fish on the beach.
OCRACOKE, NC
islandfreepress.org

What really happened in Blackbeard’s final battle on Ocracoke? Find out during the Pirate Jamboree Oct. 28 & 29 on Ocracoke Island

Are the history books correct about how Blackbeard met his demise off Ocracoke Island at the hand of British Royal Navy Lt. Robert Maynard in 1718?. North Carolina historian Kevin Duffus will present new history of this fateful event in his talk at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Berkley Barn during Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree.
OCRACOKE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Editor’s Blog: What will happen to the famous Mirlo Beach sign?

For many longtime visitors to Hatteras Island, the famed Mirlo Beach sign at the northern edge of Rodanthe was always a sign that a long car ride was almost over, and an Outer Banks vacation was about to begin. Well known as the unofficial welcome to the island’s seven villages,...
RODANTHE, NC
wcti12.com

Wildlife shelter asking for community help following owl release

Craven, Carteret Counties — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, or OWLS, in Newport is asking community members for support after rehabilitating an Owl and releasing it back into the wild Saturday. The shelter's Executive Director, Brooke Breen, released the Owl in New Bern around 7:15 Saturday night after nearly...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Kilted men take over the Crystal Coast this weekend

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WITN) - Men in kilts will be throwing things in Beaufort this weekend, that’s according to the Crystal Coast Highland Games organizers!. What started out as a family’s passion has now grown to massive event where all are welcome to wear their kilts, hear the wailing of the bagpipes and even meet a four-time world’s strongest man, Magnus Ver Magnusson.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Missing Carteret County woman found safe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 16, 17 & 18

William E. Gilbo, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Full obituary and arrangements forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Donna Quintanilla, Emerald...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Firefighters respond to boat fire in Pirate Cove

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 15, members of the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to a boat fire at the docks of Pirate Cove. A large fishing boat had caught fire and heavy smoke was emanating from it. Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire...
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare County Library to Launch Free Seed Library on October 17

Starting Monday, October 17, the Hatteras Library, Kill Devil Hills Library, and Manteo Library will launch a new addition to its offerings that benefit the Dare County community: a Seed Library. Created as a means to share seeds in communities with food security issues, the Seed Library will provide a...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Reward increased to $30,000 in Atlantic Beach murder

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The reward for the murder of a man nearly a month and a half ago at a Crystal Coast town has been increased. Atlantic Beach police announced a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those who killed Randy Miller.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WNCT

Three new races coming to Carteret County Speedway lineup

SWANSBORO, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will hold three straight Saturday race nights, starting this Saturday. The three races are “The Halloween Bash” on October 22, “Madhouse at the Beach” on October 29 and and the “Carolina Mini Stock Nationals” on November 5. Three straight weekends of racing will feature the Enduro race […]
SWANSBORO, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare County Sheriff’s Office makes three drug-related arrests

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 10:19 p.m., Deputies working the C-District located and arrested Charles Edward Bragg, M/45, Salvo, NC, for warrants for his arrest. Bragg was served with a warrant for (F) Financial Card Fraud, (M) Larceny and cited for Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, which was located upon arrest. Bragg is being held on a $4,450 secured bond. Dare County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Nags Head Police Department assisted in the arrest.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Doctors say RSV is spreading earlier this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many doctors are sounding the alarm on respiratory syncytial virus and its impacts on kids. For Carteret County resident Cole Moore, RSV has impacted her family. “Right now, being a parent, a lot of the things we would’ve relied on in the past and the things...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Dare County man charged after domestic assault

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges for domestic assault. Dare County deputies were called to a home on Knight Cout in Colington around 11:20 Wednesday night for a domestic assault. After an investigation, Jordan Furey, 25, was arrested and charged with felony assault by...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

The Outer Banks Hospital’s chief nursing officer recognized as 2022 Great 100 Nurse

Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence. Out of thousands of nominations submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made to improving healthcare services to their communities. This year,...
DARE COUNTY, NC

