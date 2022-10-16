Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
Video: Bluefish Blitz Leads To Thousands Of Fish On North Carolina Beach
Last weekend at Ocracoke visitors got to witness are startling but completely normal phenomenon. The so-called bluefish blitz was responsible for hundreds of fish flopping around the North Carolina shores. The fish literally throw themselves onto the beach and in the water, it looks as though they are being churned around in a washing machine. Ultimately it led to hundreds perhaps thousands of dead fish on the beach.
islandfreepress.org
What really happened in Blackbeard’s final battle on Ocracoke? Find out during the Pirate Jamboree Oct. 28 & 29 on Ocracoke Island
Are the history books correct about how Blackbeard met his demise off Ocracoke Island at the hand of British Royal Navy Lt. Robert Maynard in 1718?. North Carolina historian Kevin Duffus will present new history of this fateful event in his talk at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Berkley Barn during Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree.
islandfreepress.org
Editor’s Blog: What will happen to the famous Mirlo Beach sign?
For many longtime visitors to Hatteras Island, the famed Mirlo Beach sign at the northern edge of Rodanthe was always a sign that a long car ride was almost over, and an Outer Banks vacation was about to begin. Well known as the unofficial welcome to the island’s seven villages,...
wcti12.com
Wildlife shelter asking for community help following owl release
Craven, Carteret Counties — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, or OWLS, in Newport is asking community members for support after rehabilitating an Owl and releasing it back into the wild Saturday. The shelter's Executive Director, Brooke Breen, released the Owl in New Bern around 7:15 Saturday night after nearly...
WITN
Kilted men take over the Crystal Coast this weekend
CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WITN) - Men in kilts will be throwing things in Beaufort this weekend, that’s according to the Crystal Coast Highland Games organizers!. What started out as a family’s passion has now grown to massive event where all are welcome to wear their kilts, hear the wailing of the bagpipes and even meet a four-time world’s strongest man, Magnus Ver Magnusson.
WITN
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 16, 17 & 18
William E. Gilbo, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Full obituary and arrangements forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Donna Quintanilla, Emerald...
WAVY News 10
Firefighters respond to boat fire in Pirate Cove
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 15, members of the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to a boat fire at the docks of Pirate Cove. A large fishing boat had caught fire and heavy smoke was emanating from it. Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Library to Launch Free Seed Library on October 17
Starting Monday, October 17, the Hatteras Library, Kill Devil Hills Library, and Manteo Library will launch a new addition to its offerings that benefit the Dare County community: a Seed Library. Created as a means to share seeds in communities with food security issues, the Seed Library will provide a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County to receive $7.29 million from national opioid settlements
- Opioid drug addiction has become the number one topic of concern for N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, who is visiting counties across the state, providing information about the recent opioid settlement that he and other state attorneys general recently reached with one of the several manufacturers of the drug.
WITN
Reward increased to $30,000 in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The reward for the murder of a man nearly a month and a half ago at a Crystal Coast town has been increased. Atlantic Beach police announced a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those who killed Randy Miller.
Hundreds of squishy creatures wash ashore on Outer Banks island. Stay away, experts say
“That’s gonna be a big old NOPE from me,” one person commented.
WITN
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county need your help in locating a missing woman. Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead City where she worked. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says the 26-year-old woman...
Three new races coming to Carteret County Speedway lineup
SWANSBORO, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will hold three straight Saturday race nights, starting this Saturday. The three races are “The Halloween Bash” on October 22, “Madhouse at the Beach” on October 29 and and the “Carolina Mini Stock Nationals” on November 5. Three straight weekends of racing will feature the Enduro race […]
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Sheriff’s Office makes three drug-related arrests
On October 13, 2022, at approximately 10:19 p.m., Deputies working the C-District located and arrested Charles Edward Bragg, M/45, Salvo, NC, for warrants for his arrest. Bragg was served with a warrant for (F) Financial Card Fraud, (M) Larceny and cited for Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, which was located upon arrest. Bragg is being held on a $4,450 secured bond. Dare County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Nags Head Police Department assisted in the arrest.
WITN
Doctors say RSV is spreading earlier this year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many doctors are sounding the alarm on respiratory syncytial virus and its impacts on kids. For Carteret County resident Cole Moore, RSV has impacted her family. “Right now, being a parent, a lot of the things we would’ve relied on in the past and the things...
Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant in North Carolina latest to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Sit down and enjoy a third helping of the Crystal Coast’s finest restaurants that will be featured on The Food Network. Morehead City’s famous Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant will be shown on “Diners, Drive-In & Dives: Triple D Nation” at 9 p.m. and midnight this Friday. It’s the third […]
WITN
Dare County man charged after domestic assault
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges for domestic assault. Dare County deputies were called to a home on Knight Cout in Colington around 11:20 Wednesday night for a domestic assault. After an investigation, Jordan Furey, 25, was arrested and charged with felony assault by...
thecoastlandtimes.com
The Outer Banks Hospital’s chief nursing officer recognized as 2022 Great 100 Nurse
Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence. Out of thousands of nominations submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made to improving healthcare services to their communities. This year,...
