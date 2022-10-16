Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
Mark Jackson
Mark Douglas Jackson, age 53, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital. Mark was born on September 16, 1969, a son of the late James Edward Jackson and Wilma Lee Thompson Cotton. He is survived by his mother Wilma Lee (Thompson)...
wcluradio.com
Dr. Richard Kevin Vance
Dr. Richard Kevin Vance, age 59, of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a native of Hart County and a member of Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Kevin was a gentle, kind, and patient man who touched the lives of many. He was a former member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church where he served as Teacher, Director, and Treasurer for Sunday School, as well as a Deacon of the Church. Dr. Vance was a 1981 graduate of Caverna High School, he then attended Western Kentucky University, where he graduated in 1984. After graduating from WKU, he attended Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine and graduated in 1988. Dr. Vance was very community minded and therefore was a member of many clubs, including the Hart County Cattlemens Association, Horse Cave Rotary Club, Gideons International, American Association of Bovine Practicioners, American Association of Equine Practicioners, American Association of Small Ruminant Practitioners, American Veterinary Medical Association, Cave City Chamber of Commerce, Hart County Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Cattlemens Association, Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, and the Society of Theriogenology. He was a founding ARK board member and also started the ARK foster program that benifited many animals throughout our community.
wcluradio.com
James E. Mills
James E. Mills, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Smiths Grove, KY native was a retired employee of Keystop in Smiths Grove, a member of Freedom Hill Church, former member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he served as deacon and past master of the Odd Fellows Lodge #51 in Bowling Green. He was a son of the late Grover Cleveland Mills and Nettie Marie Slaughter Mills.
wcluradio.com
Betty Smith
Betty Carol Smith, 58, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 11, 1963 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Charles William Smith and Annie Lee England Smith. Betty was a homemaker and a member of Woodland United Baptist Church. Survivors include...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 10 – Oct. 17, 2022. Alisha R. Lutz, 29, and Dakota L. Wyatt, 29, both of Park City. Kaley R. Bartlett, 25, of Glasgow, and Kyle L. Smith, 33, of Knob...
wcluradio.com
Riley Anne-Marie Smith “Wiggles”
Riley Anne-Marie Smith “Wiggles” was born in heaven on Thursday, October 13, 2022. She is the infant daughter of Jason Dwayne and Katherine Marie (McCormack) Smith. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister, Lacie Smith McCormack; Mamaw, Phyllis Ann Slinker; Papaw, JR Singletary; Poppy, Richard Wheeler; Nana, Ann Wheeler.
kentuckytoday.com
Wayne County latest Build-Ready location in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – State officials are hoping for continued momentum of Kentucky’s site development efforts with the announcement of a new Build-Ready location in Wayne County in the hopes of positioning the region for future economic success. The site, located at 1777 Kentucky Highway 90 in Monticello,...
wcluradio.com
Evadine (White) Abney
Mrs. Evadine (White) Abney, passed from this life on her 95th birthday, October 15, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky surrounded by family. She was born on October 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Harlie and Mae Leona (Crabtree) White. She graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1946 and married William “Bill” Abney shortly after. She retired from Red Kap Industries in the 80s, and after retiring from Red Kap, she went on to work as an instructional aide at TES. She was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ.
wcluradio.com
Chess Delk
Chess Cabot Delk, 69, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Kindred Hospital Louisville. He was born June 5, 1953 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Amel Delk and Mabel Ruth Bell Delk. Chess began his career in Illinois at Sheldon’s Manufacturing. From there, he moved to Glasgow, Kentucky and worked for the City of Glasgow doing waste management and then worked for J.L. French as a forklift operator.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Oct. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 10 – Oct. 14, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Oct....
wnky.com
Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
lakercountry.com
KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
wcluradio.com
Vehicle crash along US 31E injures Glasgow man
GLASGOW — A man was injured in a car crash Monday afternoon along Scottsville Road in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of the roadway around 4:35 p.m. A vehicle had crashed through a guard rail. Carl Vincent of Glasgow was driving...
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
wcluradio.com
Cave City mayoral candidates discuss views during forum
CAVE CITY — Two of the three candidates running for mayor in Barren County’s second largest city detailed their plans for the city’s future at a political forum held Tuesday evening. The Cave City Chamber of Commerce hosted the forum at the Cave City Convention Center. Candidates...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Casey County Missing Person
LIBERTY, KY (October 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing person. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37 of Dunnville, KY, was last seen at his home in Casey County at approximately 1:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer.
wvlt.tv
Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
wcluradio.com
Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash
BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
Comments / 0