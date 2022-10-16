Dr. Richard Kevin Vance, age 59, of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a native of Hart County and a member of Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Kevin was a gentle, kind, and patient man who touched the lives of many. He was a former member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church where he served as Teacher, Director, and Treasurer for Sunday School, as well as a Deacon of the Church. Dr. Vance was a 1981 graduate of Caverna High School, he then attended Western Kentucky University, where he graduated in 1984. After graduating from WKU, he attended Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine and graduated in 1988. Dr. Vance was very community minded and therefore was a member of many clubs, including the Hart County Cattlemens Association, Horse Cave Rotary Club, Gideons International, American Association of Bovine Practicioners, American Association of Equine Practicioners, American Association of Small Ruminant Practitioners, American Veterinary Medical Association, Cave City Chamber of Commerce, Hart County Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Cattlemens Association, Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, and the Society of Theriogenology. He was a founding ARK board member and also started the ARK foster program that benifited many animals throughout our community.

