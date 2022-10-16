Read full article on original website
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Not Suspended
The Golden State Warriors chose not to suspend Draymond Green for opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers
NBC Sports
JP breaks silence on Draymond incident after 'long' few weeks
More than 10 days after Jordan Poole was punched by Draymond Green during Warriors practice on Oct. 5, the 23-year-old guard broke his silence on the incident. "He apologized and [was] professional," Poole told reporters at Chase Center on Sunday. "We plan on handling ourselves that way. We're here to play basketball and everybody on our team and in the locker room knows what it takes to win a championship, and we're going to do that on the court.
This Warriors-Wizards Trade Features Draymond Green
It is difficult to imagine a world where Draymond Green is not a Golden State Warrior. For over a decade, NBA fans have known Green as a Warrior. For much of that time, the Warriors have been dynastic. Moreover, Green has been a vital component of their success. Steph Curry...
NBA
Q&A: Klay Thompson talks 2022-23 expectations, Draymond Green-Jordan Poole drama
SAN FRANCISCO — After experiencing some rust last season, Golden State’s Klay Thompson is optimistic heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. “I expect to play at an All-Star level again,” Thompson said. But don’t expect to see Thompson on the floor for 40 minutes. Not yet anyway....
NBC Philadelphia
Check Out Warriors' Jaw-Dropping, Massive 2022 NBA Championship Rings
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping, 16-carat championship rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth...
saturdaytradition.com
Draymond Green reflects on Jordan Poole altercation, says he sees ‘upside’ moving forward
Draymond Green is back on the court for the Golden State Warriors and looking to move on from his past. The former Michigan State star was at the center of controversy after a video showed Green punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice on Oct. 5. On Tuesday, NBA on TNT...
NBC Philadelphia
Why Warriors' Glamorous 2021-22 NBA Championship Rings Are So Unique
What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's...
NBC Philadelphia
Steph Curry Brings Attention to Brittney Griner During Warriors' Ring Ceremony
SAN FRANCISCO – From the ring ceremony to the raising of their fourth NBA championship banner in eight seasons, the pregame festivities Tuesday evening at Chase Center were to be dedicated to the Warriors. No disrespect to the Los Angeles Lakers, their opponent on opening night. But team leader...
NBC Philadelphia
Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid Scuffle in Celtics-76ers NBA Season Opener
WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid...
Draymond Green and LeBron James seemed pretty chummy Tuesday night
Draymond Green cozied up to LeBron James during Tuesday night’s season opener, at one point leaving his own bench to chat with the Lakers veteran.
Warriors star Draymond Green drops stunningly optimistic take on Jordan Poole incident
Now that the dust has somewhat settled on the entire Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga, the Golden State Warriors can turn their attention to a more pressing matter. Their title defense officially starts on Tuesday night, and the entire squad needs to be locked in on what should be a grueling campaign ahead.
Gilbert Burns Believes He'll Fight Masvidal In January
UFC Star Gilbert Burns joined Tobin and Leroy to discuss his fandom for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Burns has been a South Floridian for 9 years and says his kids getting into flag football has made them obsessed with the Miami Dolphins.
FOX Sports
Warriors receive NBA championship rings amid Draymond Green drama
The Golden State Warriors are used to ring ceremonies, but Tuesday's celebration came under very different circumstances. The defending NBA champions have spent the past two weeks dealing with the fallout of star forward Draymond Green punching young teammate Jordan Poole, especially after a video of the incident later leaked online. Green was fined – and not suspended – for his actions.
NBC Philadelphia
Guardians Vs. Yankees Game 5 Postponed Due to Rain
Guardians-Yankees Game 5 postponed due to rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees-Guardians series won't be decided for another day. Game 5 of the American League Division Series set for Monday night at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to rain in the New York area. The postponement came following a delay of two hours and 29 minutes.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Eagles Fan Runs Out With Team Before Cowboys Game
WATCH: Eagles fan runs out of tunnel with team before Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Have you ever dreamed of running on the field before a huge NFL rivalry game?. One Eagles fan lived that dream before Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. But we’re not exactly...
