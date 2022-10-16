ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

JP breaks silence on Draymond incident after 'long' few weeks

More than 10 days after Jordan Poole was punched by Draymond Green during Warriors practice on Oct. 5, the 23-year-old guard broke his silence on the incident. "He apologized and [was] professional," Poole told reporters at Chase Center on Sunday. "We plan on handling ourselves that way. We're here to play basketball and everybody on our team and in the locker room knows what it takes to win a championship, and we're going to do that on the court.
This Warriors-Wizards Trade Features Draymond Green

It is difficult to imagine a world where Draymond Green is not a Golden State Warrior. For over a decade, NBA fans have known Green as a Warrior. For much of that time, the Warriors have been dynastic. Moreover, Green has been a vital component of their success. Steph Curry...
Check Out Warriors' Jaw-Dropping, Massive 2022 NBA Championship Rings

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping, 16-carat championship rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth...
Why Warriors' Glamorous 2021-22 NBA Championship Rings Are So Unique

What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's...
Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid Scuffle in Celtics-76ers NBA Season Opener

WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid...
Gilbert Burns Believes He'll Fight Masvidal In January

UFC Star Gilbert Burns joined Tobin and Leroy to discuss his fandom for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Burns has been a South Floridian for 9 years and says his kids getting into flag football has made them obsessed with the Miami Dolphins.
Warriors receive NBA championship rings amid Draymond Green drama

The Golden State Warriors are used to ring ceremonies, but Tuesday's celebration came under very different circumstances. The defending NBA champions have spent the past two weeks dealing with the fallout of star forward Draymond Green punching young teammate Jordan Poole, especially after a video of the incident later leaked online. Green was fined – and not suspended – for his actions.
Guardians Vs. Yankees Game 5 Postponed Due to Rain

Guardians-Yankees Game 5 postponed due to rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees-Guardians series won't be decided for another day. Game 5 of the American League Division Series set for Monday night at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to rain in the New York area. The postponement came following a delay of two hours and 29 minutes.
WATCH: Eagles Fan Runs Out With Team Before Cowboys Game

WATCH: Eagles fan runs out of tunnel with team before Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Have you ever dreamed of running on the field before a huge NFL rivalry game?. One Eagles fan lived that dream before Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. But we’re not exactly...
